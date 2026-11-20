2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Friday practice results
Results from Friday's practice sessions at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, round 21 of the 2026 Formula 1 season.
FP2 Results
George Russell set the pace for Mercedes in a wet FP2 as the drivers finally got some proper running in following the FP1 washout.
Russell left his best time to the very end on intermediate tyres to pip Alpine's Pierre Gasly to the fastest time by just 0.071s.
Charles Leclerc, who had looked set to end up quickest, was third, ahead of Isack Hadjar's Red Bull and McLaren's Oscar Piastri.
Lewis Hamilton was sixth fastest in the other Ferrari, ahead of Lando Norris and world champion Kimi Antonelli, who will serve a grid penalty this weekend.
The top-10 was completed by Franco Colapinto and Fernando Alonso.
FP2 was disrupted by a brief red flag when a plastic bag drifted onto the track and was run over by Lance Stroll.
Max Verstappen only headed out for some laps at the very end of the session as he ended up an unrepresentative P13 in the order.
|2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - FP2 results
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m47.272s
|2
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m47.343s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m47.605s
|4
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m48.407s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m48.453s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m48.483s
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m48.837s
|8
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m49.043s
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m49.229s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m49.231s
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m49.782s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m49.829s
|13
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m50.141s
|14
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m50.431s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m50.699s
|16
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m51.009s
|17
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m51.148s
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m51.571s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m51.807s
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m52.325s
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m52.794s
|22
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m53.589s
FP1 Results
Sergio Perez topped FP1 in Las Vegas but only because he was the first driver to head out on track in what was a session that saw no drivers set a lap time.
All teams bar McLaren and Racing Bulls went out on track, but only the Alpines, which were the last cars to venture out in what were especially wet conditions, crossed the line, and then only so that they could do a practice start at the end of the session.
Lance Stroll also didn't run at all.
2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - FP1 results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Timing
|1
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|No Time Set
|2
|Ryo Hirakawa
|Haas
|No Time Set
|3
|Rafael Camara
|Haas
|No Time Set
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|No Time Set
|5
|Dino Beganovic
|Ferrari
|No Time Set
|6
|Jack Crawford
|Aston Martin
|No Time Set
|7
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|No Time Set
|8
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|No Time Set
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|No Time Set
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|No Time Set
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|No Time Set
|12
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|No Time Set
|13
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|No Time Set
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|No Time Set
|15
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|No Time Set
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|No Time Set
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|No Time Set
|18
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|No Time Set
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|No Time Set
|20
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|No Time Set
|21
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|No Time Set
|22
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|No Time Set