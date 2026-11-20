Results from Friday's practice sessions at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, round 21 of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

FP2 Results

George Russell set the pace for Mercedes in a wet FP2 as the drivers finally got some proper running in following the FP1 washout.

Russell left his best time to the very end on intermediate tyres to pip Alpine's Pierre Gasly to the fastest time by just 0.071s.

Charles Leclerc, who had looked set to end up quickest, was third, ahead of Isack Hadjar's Red Bull and McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Lewis Hamilton was sixth fastest in the other Ferrari, ahead of Lando Norris and world champion Kimi Antonelli, who will serve a grid penalty this weekend.

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The top-10 was completed by Franco Colapinto and Fernando Alonso.

FP2 was disrupted by a brief red flag when a plastic bag drifted onto the track and was run over by Lance Stroll.

Max Verstappen only headed out for some laps at the very end of the session as he ended up an unrepresentative P13 in the order.

2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - FP2 results 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m47.272s 2 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m47.343s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m47.605s 4 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m48.407s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m48.453s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m48.483s 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m48.837s 8 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m49.043s 9 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m49.229s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m49.231s 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m49.782s 12 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m49.829s 13 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m50.141s 14 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m50.431s 15 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m50.699s 16 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m51.009s 17 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m51.148s 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m51.571s 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m51.807s 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m52.325s 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m52.794s 22 Rafael Camara BRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m53.589s

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FP1 Results

Sergio Perez topped FP1 in Las Vegas but only because he was the first driver to head out on track in what was a session that saw no drivers set a lap time.

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All teams bar McLaren and Racing Bulls went out on track, but only the Alpines, which were the last cars to venture out in what were especially wet conditions, crossed the line, and then only so that they could do a practice start at the end of the session.

Lance Stroll also didn't run at all.

2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - FP1 results Pos Driver Team Timing 1 Sergio Perez Cadillac No Time Set 2 Ryo Hirakawa Haas No Time Set 3 Rafael Camara Haas No Time Set 4 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac No Time Set 5 Dino Beganovic Ferrari No Time Set 6 Jack Crawford Aston Martin No Time Set 7 Alexander Albon Williams No Time Set 8 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes No Time Set 9 Carlos Sainz Williams No Time Set 10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull No Time Set 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi No Time Set 12 Max Verstappen Red Bull No Time Set 13 Charles Leclerc Ferrari No Time Set 14 Nico Hulkenberg Audi No Time Set 15 George Russell Mercedes No Time Set 16 Pierre Gasly Alpine No Time Set 17 Franco Colapinto Alpine No Time Set 18 Lando Norris McLaren No Time Set 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin No Time Set 20 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls No Time Set 21 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls No Time Set 22 Oscar Piastri McLaren No Time Set