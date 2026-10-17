WATCH LIVE: Max Verstappen starts 14th for GT World Challenge Europe race debut

Max Verstappen makes his race debut in the GT World Challenge Europe at Portimao in the No.3 Team Verstappen Mercedes AMG.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion has come straight from his second victory of the 2026 season at the Singapore Grand Prix to deputise in the No.3 Mercedes in GT World Challenge Europe's Endurance Cup finale in Portugal.

The car's regular drivers, Dani Juncadella and Joules Gounon, are unable to compete due to their FIA World Endurance Championship commitments at Barcelona this weekend.

Max Verstappen is competing alongside Ben Barnicoat and Chris Lulham in the No.3 car.

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The crew started the weekend 20th in FP1, before climbing to fourth in FP2. After qualifying, Verstappen will start 15th.

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The race begins at 5pm BST and will finish at 8pm BST.

Watch Max Verstappen's onboard from the GTWCE Portimao race

A live onboard feed from Verstappen's No.3 Mercedes will be available throughout the race.

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Verstappen vs Rossi in GT World Challenge Europe

This weekend's GT World Challenge Europe finale marks the first time Verstappen and MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will share a track in an official race.

Rossi, who drives for WRT BMW, said of Verstappen: "It's going to be amazing,” Rossi told Sky Sport Italy. “I mean, it will be a big problem because he’s sure to be incredibly fast, but it will be fantastic.

"I have to say, I never imagined I’d be racing towards Max Verstappen.

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"So it’s great, it’ll be great for everyone to have him there, and I hope I get the chance to follow him and see how he drives.”