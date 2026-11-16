Lewis Hamilton makes £50m investment demand ‘the future of F1 depends on’

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s latest Mission 44 report calls for the series to invest £50 million to boost diversity in paddock job roles.

The Ferrari driver founded Mission 44 five years ago to help improve diversity in F1 and open the door for young people from underrepresented backgrounds.

Ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, the foundation has published a report on the improvements it has helped to create, while also outlining the next steps he wants taken.

Among them is a £50m investment from F1 over five years to help more young people from underserved backgrounds get jobs in the industry and stay there.

Hamilton wants £50m investment from F1 to improve diversity

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"The future of our sport depends on unlocking it"

“Five years ago, I launched the Hamilton Commission because I knew Formula 1 had to change,” Hamilton said.

“Since then, we've worked tirelessly to break down barriers and open doors.

“From engineering scholarships and the Diversity and Inclusion Charter to inspiring over 500,000 young people, we've helped drive real progress.

“I’m proud of what we've achieved, but we're nowhere near finished.

Hamilton driving his Ferrari in Brazil

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“Formula 1 is inspiring millions of young people around the world.

“But inspiration means nothing without opportunity.

“We can't tell young people to dream big and then not open the doors when they try to make those dreams a reality.

“F1, the FIA and every team must push harder and move faster.

“We need real investment, more opportunities and greater accountability.

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“We've shown that change is possible. Now we need to go further. The talent is out there, and the future of our sport depends on unlocking it.”

Mission 44 wants cost cap rule changes

The Mission 44 report has outlined three recommendations as part of F1’s next steps to improving diversity.

This includes changes to the cost cap rules so that investment in people does not fall under this remit.

The report also wants those who join the paddock, are promoted and stay measured, as well as the best practices.

F1 signed its first inclusivity charter in 2024

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It also wants all paid jobs within the F1 paddock published every year.

Hamilton added: “When I walk through the paddock now, I see more women, more Black and Brown faces, more people who look like the fans in the grandstands than at any point since I started.

“That is heartening, and the people behind it deserve credit.

“And yet, there is much still to do. We have opened the door, but we have not yet learned to count how many people walk through it, or how many stay.

“The sport's first social impact report shows how much is happening.

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“This report asks what it adds up to. This is a sport that measures performance to the thousandth of a second. We can measure this too.”

F1 signed its first-ever diversity and inclusion charter in 2024 based on recommendations from the Hamilton Commission.