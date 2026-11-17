Ferrari has unveiled a special-edition race suit that will be worn by its Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

In a move away from the traditional Ferrari red and white overalls, Hamilton and Leclerc’s race suit for Las Vegas is almost entirely black, featuring yellow accents.

Revealing the one-off look for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on social media, Ferrari said it had activated “night mode as we head to Sin City”.

Fans were quick to share their opinions of the special race suits, with one commenting: “Lewis and Charles looking ready to steal a casino rather than drive a grand prix weekend.”

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Another made a light-hearted dig at the team’s competitiveness on Reddit, writing: “P7-P8 never looked so good!”

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The new threads have prompted a frenzy of speculation that Ferrari could be about to drop a special livery for the weekend in Las Vegas, though nothing has been confirmed by the team as yet.

Hamilton currently sits fourth in the drivers’ championship with 261 points, one behind Mercedes’ George Russell and 12 clear of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc who occupies fifth.

Ferrari is second in the constructors’ standings on 510 points. With Mercedes crowned world champions last time out in Brazil, the Italian outfit is looking to secure P2 and currently holds a 95-point buffer over third-placed Red Bull.

Williams and Aston Martin have already revealed special liveries that will run on their respective cars for the race.

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The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit from 20-22 November.

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F1 is then set to head to the Middle East to conclude the 2026 season with the Qatar Grand Prix from 27-29 November, and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from 4-6 December.