F1 fans blast Bahrain GP in Malaysia organisers after transport chaos

F1 fans have slammed organisers of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia after shambolic scenes on Friday.

Swathes of F1 fans experienced a logistical nightmare after Friday practice
Swathes of F1 fans experienced a logistical nightmare after Friday practice

Formula 1 fans have hit out at Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia organisers after experiencing transport chaos following Friday practice. 

Spectators attending F1’s return to Malaysia on Friday were faced with severe traffic congestion, poor crowd management and huge waits for shuttle buses. 

Videos shared on social media highlighted the shambolic situation, with hundreds of fans left waiting for hours to board shuttle buses. 

The first race to be held at Sepang in nine years has got off on a sour note for many fans, who complained of being stranded at the circuit for length periods of time. 

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“Four hours after the event and these are the scenes at Sepang Circuit,” wrote Ryan Walters on X, alongside a video of the nightmarish scenes. 

“Absolute s*** show everyone involved should be embarrassed by. 

“Apparently, Bahrain International Circuit are handling organisation and are the ones who so completely and utterly f***** it at every basic level. 

“Nowhere near enough water stations, every single stall was understaffed, and you can see the buses. Worst organised event I’ve ever been to.” 

In another tweet, Walters revealed he was abandoning his plans to attend the circuit on Saturday after it took him six hours to get home on Friday night. 

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Walters’ account was just one of many shared across social media, with fans reporting “horrendous” journeys and “super long” bus queues. 

More than 200,000 spectators are expected over the three-day event and extensive transport arrangements were subsequently put in place. 

Rapid KL has organised free shuttle buses that are meant to run every 10 to 15 minutes from Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2, Mitsui Outlet Park and Bandar Baru Enstek between 7am and midnight. Some of the worst queues have been reported at KLIA Terminal 2. 

The queues were so bad that some fans even decided to walk instead, with spectators witnessed walking back in the dark along the main road for over 11km. 

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“The post Friday transportation situation is an unmitigated DISASTER,” @dr_obbs wrote. 

"Masses of people waiting on shuttles to car parks. Police yelling at people trying to push their way onto shuttles. We just started a 5 mile walk to our car as this seems to be the path of least resistance. Unbelievable.” 

Tags:

F1
Malaysia
Bahrain
F1 fans blast Bahrain GP in Malaysia organisers after transport chaos
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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