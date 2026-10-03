Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso F1 contract extension with 'pure talent' claim

Lewis Hamilton has reacted to former title rival Fernando Alonso's decision to stay in F1.

Lewis Hamilton has heaped praise on Fernando Alonso
Lewis Hamilton has heaped praise on Fernando Alonso

Lewis Hamilton has backed fellow multiple Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso’s natural talent after his contract extension with Aston Martin.

Ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, Alonso signed a fresh contract with Aston Martin that will see him continue to race in F1 for a minimum one more year, with his new deal running until at least the end of 2027. 

The two-time world champion’s decision to stay in F1 has been a major talking point in the Sepang paddock, and former title rival Hamilton shared his honest opinion about Alonso’s renewal.

Alonso’s new deal will see him continue racing in F1 at the age of 46, something that seven-time world champion Hamilton, who himself is 41, finds mightily impressive.

45-year-old Alonso is extending his record-length F1 career
45-year-old Alonso is extending his record-length F1 career

"There's a lot of drivers at the front who can't compete with Fernando, on pure talent. He's just not able to show that at the moment," Hamilton told reporters in Malaysia.

The Ferrari driver's classy comments have been met with praise from F1 fans, particularly given the pair’s history and intense rivalry rarely leads to compliments being exchanged.

As Hamilton alluded to, Alonso is enduring an extremely challenging campaign with Aston Martin and engine partner Honda struggling for competitiveness.

Alonso has been hampered by car and power unit problems that have restricted Aston Martin to largely being a back-marker so far in the 2026 season.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard has still been able to score the only three points Aston Martin have mustered this year, with the Silverstone-based outfit languishing 10th in the constructors’ championship, ahead of only F1 newcomers Cadillac.

Alonso does not currently have the car to compete at the front in F1
Alonso does not currently have the car to compete at the front in F1

Alonso is prolonging his illustrious career into a record-extending 24th season, having made his debut in 2001 as a 19-year-old. He has competed in 440 grands prix, winning 32 of them and claiming back-to-back world titles in 2005 and 2006. 

"I'm very happy to sign a new contract with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team," Alonso said of his new deal. 

"I took my time to make this decision, but racing is my life, my passion, and I know I still have the speed and determination to compete at the highest level. I'm committed for the long term with this team and to helping us succeed.

"I truly believe in what we are building: we have strong leadership, incredible people, partners and facilities. I look forward to making more memories on the race track in front of the passionate fans. Their energy creates an atmosphere that inspires me and is what makes our sport special."

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Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso F1 contract extension with 'pure talent' claim
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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