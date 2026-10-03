Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full final practice results

Kimi Antonelli set the fastest lap time ahead of Qualifying in Free Practice 3 on Saturday at the Sepang International Circuit.

On Friday, it was Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc who topped the Practice sessions, but after a night of hard work, Mercedes and Antonelli set the pace after the qualifying practice runs.

Behind the Mercedes driver were both Red Bulls, with Verstappen in second place and Isack Hadjar in third place.

The second Mercedes driver, George Russell, was in fourth place, with Leclerc rounding out the top five in the Ferrari.

Despite leaving the pit lane late, Lewis Hamilton was able to end the session inside the top seven as he ended up in sixth place, with the two McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, behind him in seventh and eighth.

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Franco Colapinto was the top Alpine driver in Free Practice 3 as he found himself in ninth place, with Arvid Lindblad rounding out the top ten.

The full results from free practice three can be found below.

2026 F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia FP3 results

2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - FP3 results 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m 36.302 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m 36.580 3 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m 36.860 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m 36.912 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m 37.016 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m 37.041 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m 37.161 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m 37.366 9 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m 37.920 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m 38.084 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m 38.204 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m 38.223 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m 38.241 14 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m 38.252 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m 38.266 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m 38.356 17 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m 38.692 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m 38.716 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m 38.811 20 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m 39.049 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m 39.931 22 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m 40.223