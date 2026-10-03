Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full final practice results

Full results from Saturday practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, Round 16 of the 2026 F1 world championship.

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
© XPB Images

Kimi Antonelli set the fastest lap time ahead of Qualifying in Free Practice 3 on Saturday at the Sepang International Circuit.

On Friday, it was Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc who topped the Practice sessions, but after a night of hard work, Mercedes and Antonelli set the pace after the qualifying practice runs.

Behind the Mercedes driver were both Red Bulls, with Verstappen in second place and Isack Hadjar in third place.

The second Mercedes driver, George Russell, was in fourth place, with Leclerc rounding out the top five in the Ferrari.

Despite leaving the pit lane late, Lewis Hamilton was able to end the session inside the top seven as he ended up in sixth place, with the two McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, behind him in seventh and eighth.

Franco Colapinto was the top Alpine driver in Free Practice 3 as he found himself in ninth place, with Arvid Lindblad rounding out the top ten.

The full results from free practice three can be found below.

2026 F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia FP3 results

2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - FP3 results
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m 36.302
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m 36.580
3Isack Hajdar FRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m 36.860
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m 36.912
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m 37.016
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m 37.041
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m 37.161
8Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m 37.366
9Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m 37.920
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m 38.084
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m 38.204
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m 38.223
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m 38.241
14Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m 38.252
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m 38.266
16Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m 38.356
17Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m 38.692
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m 38.716
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m 38.811
20Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m 39.049
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m 39.931
22Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m 40.223

Tags:

F1
Sepang International Circuit
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Max Verstappen
Mercedes
Red Bull
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari

Related Articles

F1 News
Jacques Villeneuve on under-fire Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur: “That's the price to pay”
Speculation has surrounding Fred Vasseur's position as Ferrari team principal
F1 News
George Russell gives first verdict on Mercedes’ big F1 upgrade
Mercedes has brought a major car upgrade to the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
F1 News
Max Verstappen explains unusual tyre strategy in Bahrain GP practice
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Martin Brundle reveals what Christian Horner told him about Ferrari rumours
Martin Brundle and Christian Horner on the grid at the British Grand Prix
F1 News
Leclerc fastest with Mercedes off the pace in Bahrain GP in Malaysia FP2
Charles Leclerc set the pace in second practice
F1 Results
Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full Friday practice results
George Russell, Mercedes F1 team, 2026 Bahrain GP

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso news with 'pure talent' claim
4m ago
Lewis Hamilton has heaped praise on Fernando Alonso
F1 News
F1 fans blast Bahrain GP in Malaysia organisers after transport chaos
32m ago
Swathes of F1 fans experienced a logistical nightmare after Friday practice
F1 News
The biggest challenge facing F1 teams at Bahrain GP in Malaysia
16h ago
Hamilton's visibility was impacted by a damaged mirror
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas clarifies stance as Italian tax police target F1 drivers
17h ago
Valtteri Bottas has spoken out about a tax issue that could affect F1 drivers
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton warned over Bahrain GP incident as Ferrari hit with fine
17h ago
Lewis Hamilton impeded Gabriel Bortoleto in FP2

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Jacques Villeneuve on under-fire Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur: “That's the price to pay”
18h ago
Speculation has surrounding Fred Vasseur's position as Ferrari team principal
F1 News
George Russell gives first verdict on Mercedes’ big F1 upgrade
19h ago
Mercedes has brought a major car upgrade to the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
F1 News
Max Verstappen explains unusual tyre strategy in Bahrain GP practice
20h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Williams boss claims F1 has "failed" in two areas amid 'cost cap trap'
20h ago
James Vowles
F1 News
Martin Brundle reveals what Christian Horner told him about Ferrari rumours
20h ago
Martin Brundle and Christian Horner on the grid at the British Grand Prix