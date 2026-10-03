Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full final practice results
Full results from Saturday practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, Round 16 of the 2026 F1 world championship.
Kimi Antonelli set the fastest lap time ahead of Qualifying in Free Practice 3 on Saturday at the Sepang International Circuit.
On Friday, it was Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc who topped the Practice sessions, but after a night of hard work, Mercedes and Antonelli set the pace after the qualifying practice runs.
Behind the Mercedes driver were both Red Bulls, with Verstappen in second place and Isack Hadjar in third place.
The second Mercedes driver, George Russell, was in fourth place, with Leclerc rounding out the top five in the Ferrari.
Despite leaving the pit lane late, Lewis Hamilton was able to end the session inside the top seven as he ended up in sixth place, with the two McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, behind him in seventh and eighth.
Franco Colapinto was the top Alpine driver in Free Practice 3 as he found himself in ninth place, with Arvid Lindblad rounding out the top ten.
The full results from free practice three can be found below.
2026 F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia FP3 results
|2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - FP3 results
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m 36.302
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m 36.580
|3
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m 36.860
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m 36.912
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m 37.016
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m 37.041
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m 37.161
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m 37.366
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m 37.920
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m 38.084
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m 38.204
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m 38.223
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m 38.241
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m 38.252
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m 38.266
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m 38.356
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m 38.692
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m 38.716
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m 38.811
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m 39.049
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m 39.931
|22
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m 40.223