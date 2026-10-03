Lewis Hamilton's P2 in Bahrain GP qualifying branded a “massive mic drop” after Ferrari F1 rumours

Lewis Hamilton delivered a “massive mic drop” moment with his Formula 1 qualifying performance at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, according to Alex Brundle.

Ferrari arrived in Malaysia trying to quieten noise surrounding the team and rampant speculation about the position of team principal Fred Vasseur, rumours which were only fuelled further by former Red Bull boss Christian Horner admitting the top job at the Italian outfit is “the dream”.

Vasseur was publicly backed by Ferrari in a rare and hastily organised press call in the build up to the weekend, before Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc both defended the Frenchman with a renewed show of faith in his leadership.

Ferrari looked set to be facing another challenging weekend until a brilliant last-gap lap in qualifying saw seven-time world champion Hamilton secure a front-row starting berth alongside Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Hamilton secured his joint-best qualifying result of the season in Malaysia © XPB Images

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Brundle, the son of Sky Sports F1 analyst and former grand prix driver Martin, believes Hamilton’s display will have done wonders for team morale at Ferrari.

"I think its a massive mic drop from Hamilton. To walk into the circuit, say I have absolute confidence in the bloke who is running the team, stick it on the front row, refuse to elaborate, and walk away,” Brundle said on F1TV.

“Its a huge moment for Fred and Ferrari.”

Hamilton missed out on a first pole position in three years by 0.298 seconds with a lap he reckons was his “best” of the 2026 season so far.

“We've really been working so hard to progress, to dial in this car, and it's been a massive challenge,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

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Old F1 rivals Verstappen and Hamilton will share the front row

“I think people watching, maybe they do know, but it's such fine margins and it's like balancing a knife on its head, which is pretty much impossible. So finding that balance with everything, with the power unit, with the aero platform we have, with the mechanical balance, the brake balance and all these different things.

“And then the team getting you out on track and getting you in the right position, all these different things, tyre temperatures, so many elements have to come together.

“But that was one of my most enjoyable laps of the year, I have to say. I think it was probably my best lap of the year.

“I wasn't expecting to be on the front row, but it's really just a great showing to the mechanics.

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“Everyone's working so hard in these hot garages here this weekend and then the mechanics, the engineers did a really good job as well. So I'm massively thankful to them.”