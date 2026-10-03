F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Full starting grid after three penalties
The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.
This is the full starting gird for the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.
Max Verstappen starts on pole position after taking the first non Mercedes-powered pole position of the 2026 season.
The Red Bull driver will be joined on the front row of the grid by his great F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton, who took second place for Ferrari.
F1 championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli lines up third ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the second row.
It’s an all-McLaren row three with Lando Norris going from fifth with team-mate Oscar Piastri alongside in P6.
George Russell starts seventh after a difficult qualifying for Mercedes, ahead of Isack Hadjar, who serves a five-place grid penalty after Red Bull fitted new power unit components in his RB22.
Rounding out the top—10 starters are Pierre Gasly and Gabriel Bortoleto for Alpine and Audi respectively.
Fernando Alonso starts a season-best 12th for Aston Martin, with team-mate Lance Stroll going from 14th.
At the other end of the grid, Alpine’s Franco Colapinto will start 21st after being hit with a combined 15-place grid drop. 10 of those places are for taking on a new ICE, while the other five are his penalty for causing a multi-car collision in Azerbaijan.
Arvid Lindblad will start from the very back of the grid after Racing Bulls fitted a completely new pool of engine components in the F1 rookie’s car.
|2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|21
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|22
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team