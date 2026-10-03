F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Full starting grid after three penalties

This is the full starting gird for the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Max Verstappen starts on pole position after taking the first non Mercedes-powered pole position of the 2026 season.

The Red Bull driver will be joined on the front row of the grid by his great F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton, who took second place for Ferrari.

F1 championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli lines up third ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the second row.

Old F1 rivals Verstappen and Hamilton will share the front row

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It’s an all-McLaren row three with Lando Norris going from fifth with team-mate Oscar Piastri alongside in P6.

George Russell starts seventh after a difficult qualifying for Mercedes, ahead of Isack Hadjar, who serves a five-place grid penalty after Red Bull fitted new power unit components in his RB22.

Rounding out the top—10 starters are Pierre Gasly and Gabriel Bortoleto for Alpine and Audi respectively.

Fernando Alonso starts a season-best 12th for Aston Martin, with team-mate Lance Stroll going from 14th.

At the other end of the grid, Alpine’s Franco Colapinto will start 21st after being hit with a combined 15-place grid drop. 10 of those places are for taking on a new ICE, while the other five are his penalty for causing a multi-car collision in Azerbaijan.

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Arvid Lindblad will start from the very back of the grid after Racing Bulls fitted a completely new pool of engine components in the F1 rookie’s car.

2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 3 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 11 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 16 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 21 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 22 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team