F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Full starting grid after three penalties

The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

The top three qualifiers at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
The top three qualifiers at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

This is the full starting gird for the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Max Verstappen starts on pole position after taking the first non Mercedes-powered pole position of the 2026 season. 

The Red Bull driver will be joined on the front row of the grid by his great F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton, who took second place for Ferrari. 

F1 championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli lines up third ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the second row. 

Old F1 rivals Verstappen and Hamilton will share the front row
Old F1 rivals Verstappen and Hamilton will share the front row

It’s an all-McLaren row three with Lando Norris going from fifth with team-mate Oscar Piastri alongside in P6. 

George Russell starts seventh after a difficult qualifying for Mercedes, ahead of Isack Hadjar, who serves a five-place grid penalty after Red Bull fitted new power unit components in his RB22. 

Rounding out the top—10 starters are Pierre Gasly and Gabriel Bortoleto for Alpine and Audi respectively. 

Fernando Alonso starts a season-best 12th for Aston Martin, with team-mate Lance Stroll going from 14th. 

At the other end of the grid, Alpine’s Franco Colapinto will start 21st after being hit with a combined 15-place grid drop. 10 of those places are for taking on a new ICE, while the other five are his penalty for causing a multi-car collision in Azerbaijan. 

Arvid Lindblad will start from the very back of the grid after Racing Bulls fitted a completely new pool of engine components in the F1 rookie’s car. 

2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - Starting Grid
Pos Driver Nat.Team 
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
3Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
13Carlos Sainz ESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
16Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
19Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
21Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
22Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team

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F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Full starting grid after three penalties
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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