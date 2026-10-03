Toto Wolff admits to Mercedes confusion over lack of qualifying pace

Toto Wolff was left confused after a sudden loss of pace saw Mercedes struggle in qualifying despite a strong showing earlier in practice.

Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
© XPB Images

Mercedes arrived at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia with high expectations. George Russell had put together an impressive showing last time out in Azerbaijan, and major upgrades had been delivered for this weekend.

After topping the timesheets ahead of qualifying in Free Practice 3 with Kimi Antonelli, it looked like the signs were good for Mercedes.

However, in Q3, it did not turn out as Mercedes expected, as Antonelli qualified in fourth, but will start from third due to penalties ahead of him, and Russell could only manage to qualify in eighth.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff revealed his confusion after the qualifying session.

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
© XPB Images

“Very difficult to understand,” Wolff told Sky Sports after qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. 

“We have been a little bit caught out on Friday with some car behavior that we didn't see earlier. But then you can say it's very hot, and the tarmac is very different from all the tracks. 

“We looked really good in the morning. You know, we seemed to have, at least with Kimi, made a step in understanding. And then qualifying was a little bit back to what we saw before, just no performance.”

When questioned about what exactly went wrong for Mercedes, Wolff revealed that they ended up losing more time down the straights than they were expecting.

Wolff said, “It looks like we are very draggy, because it's the first time that we're losing a lot of time on the straights, especially to Max.

George Russell
George Russell

“And then through the low speed, at Turn 2, we're not able to turn the car. There's just too much understeer. So, overall, things we haven't seen earlier.”

There had been suggestions that Red Bull and Ferrari were sandbagging on Saturday morning, which is what caught Mercedes off guard.

However, Wolff does not believe this theory and insists that it was an internal issue for Mercedes.

“Something else is going on, and we have to understand,” he stated.

“This is now working through the data and putting our heads together, because we still believe that the upgrade works. We just need to understand why not here.

Mercedes F1 W17
Mercedes F1 W17

“You're expecting three tenths to kick in, and it looks like three or four or five tenths backwards. This is the first time we have missed out on the top three by quite a chunk. But I guess we will find a solution.”

Mercedes has time to find a solution for these unexpected problems, but Wolff is not overly confident that the car will be any better in race conditions.

“You know, I'm never positive,” Wolff said. 

“Even if we had put it on the pole by five tenths, I wouldn't have been exuberant for tomorrow. 

“I don't know what to expect tomorrow from the race with the heat. It could be better; it could be worse. This is now about understanding what the car is doing.”

Tags:

F1
Mercedes

Related Articles

F1 Results
Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full final practice results
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
George Russell gives first verdict on Mercedes’ big F1 upgrade
Mercedes has brought a major car upgrade to the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
F1 News
Mercedes’ ‘ominous’ major F1 car upgrade at Bahrain GP explained
Mercedes has brought a major upgrade to the Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 News
Max Verstappen sets the early pace in F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Max Verstappen
F1 News
George Russell’s big Mercedes upgrade hope as breakthrough explained
George Russell has made a breakthrough with how best to drive his Mercedes car
F1 News
Mercedes reveals one-off special livery for Malaysia F1 return
Mercedes' special livery for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen on racing Valentino Rossi: 'Do not hope to see him'
2m ago
F1 champion Max Verstappen will race against MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals how Ferrari “hit the sweet spot" in qualifying
41m ago
Lewis Hamilton secured his best qualifying result since Barcelona
F1 News
Lando Norris dismisses Bahrain GP qualifying excuses with blunt "just slow" admission
1h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Verstappen rates chances of first F1 2026 win after ending pole wait
1h ago
Max Verstappen hasn't won in F1 since the 2025 season finale in Abu Dhabi
F1 News
Toto Wolff admits to Mercedes confusion over lack of qualifying pace
1h ago
Toto Wolff

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia starting grid after three penalties
2h ago
The top three qualifiers at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
F1 News
Verstappen beats Hamilton for first non Mercedes-powered 2026 pole
2h ago
Max Verstappen took his and Red Bull's first pole of 2026
F1 News
Mercedes drivers without cooling vests in Malaysia due to F1 cost cap
3h ago
George Russell will not wear a cooling vest in Malaysia
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso news with 'pure talent' claim
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton has heaped praise on Fernando Alonso
F1 News
F1 fans blast Bahrain GP in Malaysia organisers after transport chaos
5h ago
Swathes of F1 fans experienced a logistical nightmare after Friday practice