F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full qualifying results

Full qualifying results from the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
© XPB Images

Max Verstappen secured his first pole position of the 2026 Formula 1 season, topping all three qualifying sessions at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

The Dutch driver and Red Bull have not started from pole this season, but on their return to the Sepang International Circuit, they took their first pole since the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen won the last Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit in 2017, and is in the best place to try and repeat his previous success.

Lewis Hamilton qualified in second place for Ferrari and will start alongside his old rival, and a vintage Verstappen and Hamilton battle could be on the cards for the Grand Prix.

Isack Hadjar has qualified in third place, but the Red Bull driver will take a grid place penalty, so he will be demoted further down the grid.

Despite qualifying in fourth place, Kimi Antonelli will be starting from third place, which will be disappointing for Mercedes after they arrived this weekend with a new update.

Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five in Q3, but will start from fourth place. The McLaren drivers were together on the timesheets, as Lando Norris qualified in sixth and Oscar Piastri was in seventh.

George Russell will have a lot of work to do overnight, as the driver who dominated last weekend, qualified in eighth place, and will start from seventh.

Rounding out the top ten in Q3 were the Alpine of Pierre Gasly and the Audi of Gabriel Bortoleto.

2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - Qualifying results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Q1Q2Q3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m 36.4771m 35.6961m 35.130
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m 36.5951m 36.0321m 35.428
3Isack HadjarJAPOracle Red Bull Racing1m 36.8981m 36.1921m 35.558
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m 37.0411m 35.9591m 35.631
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m 36.7301m 35.9701m 35.666
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m 37.0921m 36.1731m 35.757
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m36.8521m 36.0201m 35.762
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m 37.2641m 36.2451m 35.871
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m 37.1741m 36.4101m 37.210
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m 37.1061m 36.8141m 37.673
11Liam LawsonNZLRacing Bulls1m 37.3321m 37.023 
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m 37.7211m 37.220 
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m 37.6511m 37.527 
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m 37.7291m 37.566 
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m 37.179  
16Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m 37.883  
17Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m 37.970  
18Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m 37.980  
19Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m 38.233  
20Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m 38.600  
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m 38.611  
22Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m 38.933  

Tags:

F1
Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton
Red Bull
Ferrari

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