F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full qualifying results

Max Verstappen secured his first pole position of the 2026 Formula 1 season, topping all three qualifying sessions at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

The Dutch driver and Red Bull have not started from pole this season, but on their return to the Sepang International Circuit, they took their first pole since the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen won the last Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit in 2017, and is in the best place to try and repeat his previous success.

Lewis Hamilton qualified in second place for Ferrari and will start alongside his old rival, and a vintage Verstappen and Hamilton battle could be on the cards for the Grand Prix.

Isack Hadjar has qualified in third place, but the Red Bull driver will take a grid place penalty, so he will be demoted further down the grid.

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Despite qualifying in fourth place, Kimi Antonelli will be starting from third place, which will be disappointing for Mercedes after they arrived this weekend with a new update.

Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five in Q3, but will start from fourth place. The McLaren drivers were together on the timesheets, as Lando Norris qualified in sixth and Oscar Piastri was in seventh.

George Russell will have a lot of work to do overnight, as the driver who dominated last weekend, qualified in eighth place, and will start from seventh.

Rounding out the top ten in Q3 were the Alpine of Pierre Gasly and the Audi of Gabriel Bortoleto.

2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - Qualifying results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m 36.477 1m 35.696 1m 35.130 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m 36.595 1m 36.032 1m 35.428 3 Isack Hadjar JAP Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m 36.898 1m 36.192 1m 35.558 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m 37.041 1m 35.959 1m 35.631 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m 36.730 1m 35.970 1m 35.666 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m 37.092 1m 36.173 1m 35.757 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m36.852 1m 36.020 1m 35.762 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m 37.264 1m 36.245 1m 35.871 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m 37.174 1m 36.410 1m 37.210 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m 37.106 1m 36.814 1m 37.673 11 Liam Lawson NZL Racing Bulls 1m 37.332 1m 37.023 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m 37.721 1m 37.220 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m 37.651 1m 37.527 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m 37.729 1m 37.566 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m 37.179 16 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m 37.883 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m 37.970 18 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m 37.980 19 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m 38.233 20 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m 38.600 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m 38.611 22 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m 38.933

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