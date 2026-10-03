F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full qualifying results
Full qualifying results from the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Max Verstappen secured his first pole position of the 2026 Formula 1 season, topping all three qualifying sessions at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.
The Dutch driver and Red Bull have not started from pole this season, but on their return to the Sepang International Circuit, they took their first pole since the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Verstappen won the last Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit in 2017, and is in the best place to try and repeat his previous success.
Lewis Hamilton qualified in second place for Ferrari and will start alongside his old rival, and a vintage Verstappen and Hamilton battle could be on the cards for the Grand Prix.
Isack Hadjar has qualified in third place, but the Red Bull driver will take a grid place penalty, so he will be demoted further down the grid.
Despite qualifying in fourth place, Kimi Antonelli will be starting from third place, which will be disappointing for Mercedes after they arrived this weekend with a new update.
Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five in Q3, but will start from fourth place. The McLaren drivers were together on the timesheets, as Lando Norris qualified in sixth and Oscar Piastri was in seventh.
George Russell will have a lot of work to do overnight, as the driver who dominated last weekend, qualified in eighth place, and will start from seventh.
Rounding out the top ten in Q3 were the Alpine of Pierre Gasly and the Audi of Gabriel Bortoleto.
|2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - Qualifying results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m 36.477
|1m 35.696
|1m 35.130
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m 36.595
|1m 36.032
|1m 35.428
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|JAP
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m 36.898
|1m 36.192
|1m 35.558
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m 37.041
|1m 35.959
|1m 35.631
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m 36.730
|1m 35.970
|1m 35.666
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m 37.092
|1m 36.173
|1m 35.757
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m36.852
|1m 36.020
|1m 35.762
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m 37.264
|1m 36.245
|1m 35.871
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m 37.174
|1m 36.410
|1m 37.210
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m 37.106
|1m 36.814
|1m 37.673
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Racing Bulls
|1m 37.332
|1m 37.023
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m 37.721
|1m 37.220
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m 37.651
|1m 37.527
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m 37.729
|1m 37.566
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m 37.179
|16
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m 37.883
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m 37.970
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m 37.980
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m 38.233
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m 38.600
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m 38.611
|22
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m 38.933