Max Verstappen’s manager praised for securing ‘nice pay rise’ in new Red Bull F1 deal

Pierre Gasly has let slip that his former team-mate Max Verstappen has earned a “nice pay rise” after committing his Formula 1 future to Red Bull.

Verstappen has signed a new contract extension at Red Bull that will keep him at the team until the end of 2030 and should end speculation about the four-time world champion’s F1 future.

The finer details of the deal are not known and F1 teams typically do not comment on potential performance clauses or salaries.

Verstappen already boasted the biggest pay cheque in F1 - said to be worth $50million a year - and his extension is almost certain to include at least a small pay rise.

Max Verstappen was all smiles after signing his new Red Bull deal

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Gasly, who partnered Verstappen for 12 races during the 2019 season, praised the Dutchman’s manager for doing a “very good job” in negotiating the fresh terms.

“No, [I'm not surprised]. I think a very good job from his manager and nice pay rise," Gasly said ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

"I mean it's one way of handling things and I think for the sport it's really good news for all of us to have Max on the grid. Arguably the best of our generation, so I think it's definitely good news.

“I find it actually quite a nice story. I can't really recall any driver who spent that much time in the same team. Obviously, it comes with a price for that team, but I think it's just quite a story. I do think it's a positive news for everyone.”

As well as boosting Verstappen’s bank balance, Red Bull enables him the freedom to race in other categories. This has opened the door for Verstappen to make his Nurburgring 24 hour debut.

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Verstappen at the Nurburgring © Red Bull Content Pool

"Red Bull allows me to do things also a little bit outside of Formula 1, so it's like a big plus, all of it, the whole package - which I'm very grateful for,” he said.

Verstappen has repeatedly stressed that his dream was to remain with Red Bull for his entire F1 career. By the time his new deal ends, he will be 33 years old.

"I always said, and I said this when Dietrich [Mateschitz, Red Bull founder] was still alive, I said my goal and target is to finish my career in this team. And I think we are getting close to that,” he explained.

"I mean, of course, there's still a lot of years ahead, but that's still the target. So that's why I'm very proud to extend and try to get back to the top.

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"We have tasted a lot of being on top. That's why I think you're very hungry, of course, to try and get there again."