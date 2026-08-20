Lewis Hamilton's verdict on F1 rival Max Verstappen's Red Bull extension

Lewis Hamilton has given his thoughts after Max Verstappen signed a new Formula 1 contract with Red Bull.

Hamilton in Zandvoort
Hamilton in Zandvoort
© XPB Images

Lewis Hamilton has given his first reaction to long-time Formula 1 rival Max Verstappen's new Red Bull contract, which will see the Dutchman remain at Red Bull until 2030.

Hamilton and Verstappen have endured a rocky relationship since their 2021 title battle, which saw the line crossed on several occasions and the outcome decided on controversial circumstances.

This rivalry has continued in the years since, with the heat being turned up any time the pair are close to each other on the track.

All smiles - but this is not always the case with Hamilton and Verstappen
All smiles - but this is not always the case with Hamilton and Verstappen
© XPB Images

Asked for his thoughts on Verstappen's new Red Bull deal, Hamilton said: "I've not really put any thought to it, so, no. Not really."

Asked if the news was 'good for F1', he added: "Well, I don't know, maybe. Why wouldn't it be?"

However, Hamilton did open up more when it was put to him that, in an old-fashioned way' a driver must succeed with at least two teams to be a 'real world champion'. 

"I don't really have an opinion on that, necessarily," said Hamilton. "I don't know if it makes a huge difference. 

"I think he's with a great team. He's been with them a long, long time, and they just keep going from strength to strength. It's a really amazing place to be and to work, clearly. 

"So, when you look at the history of drivers that do move around, there are some drivers that have moved a crazy amount, and sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad. 

Hamilton hopes to add Zandvoort to the list of F1 tracks he had 'conquered'
Hamilton hopes to add Zandvoort to the list of F1 tracks he had 'conquered'

"But obviously, these are things to always stay where you're comfortable, and that's his choice, and it's not a bad choice."

Zandvoort is one of the few circuits on which F1 has raced during his career that Hamilton has yet to taste victory at, something he hopes to put right this weekend before the venue drops from the calendar for 2027. 

"I've won at pretty much all the other tracks, but I don't think, I don't remember if I've won here before, so I definitely want to change that," he said. "So I'm massively driven. 

"It's, it's just such an incredible circuit. A great crowd. 

"It's very special, particularly for Max as he comes here and has the incredible support through the weekend, but they really create the atmosphere, and it's a track I've yet to really truly conquer, I would say, in Formula 1. 

"So, it's definitely something I want to try and do this weekend."

Tags:

F1
2026
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton's verdict on F1 rival Max Verstappen's Red Bull extension
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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