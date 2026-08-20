'My seat was never under threat' - George Russell reacts to Max Verstappen's new F1 deal

Max Verstappen will remain with Red Bull until the end of the 2030 Formula 1 season.

Russell was a relieved man in Zandvoort
Russell was a relieved man in Zandvoort
© XPB Images

George Russell has maintained that his seat was "never under threat" after Max Verstappen re-signed with Red Bull on Thursday at Zandvoort.

Verstappen was the largest remaining domino to fall in the Formula 1 driver transfer market, with the Dutchman's future a topic of much debate across recent months.

With the 28-year-old having been linked to both Mercedes and McLaren, some speculation suggested that Russell could have been forced from his Mercedes seat should Verstappen have called time on his Red Bull stay, but Thursday morning's announcement put an end to this.

Russell and Verstappen celebrate podium finishes in Austria
Russell and Verstappen celebrate podium finishes in Austria
© XPB Images

"It's only really a topic for us when you guys in the press want to ask these questions and understand what is going on," said Russell, who entered F1 through the Mercedes junior programme.

"It was always very clear within Mercedes what the reality was over these past couple of years, and maybe those conversations were slightly more public than his team was having with the likes of McLaren, or Ferrari, or whoever else it may have been.

"That's just the nature of the sport. Drivers talk with different teams, teams talk with different drivers. Everyone has to just see what their cards are, but my seat never felt under threat, and I felt 100% security with Toto and the team. 

"That obviously now continues."

Verstappen had also been linked with a move to McLaren
Verstappen had also been linked with a move to McLaren

While at McLaren, it was Oscar Piastri and not Lando Norris whose seat had been speculated upon. 

"I never heard much more than you guys did," said Norris. "I welcome anyone to be my team-mate. 

"Of course, a guy who has won as many world championships as he has, a guy who is as talented as him would always be cool to have as a team-mate one day, but I know Oscar is my team-mate for still quite a while yet. So I know nothing is changing."

Tags:

F1
2026
Mercedes
McLaren
George Russell
Lando Norris
'My seat was never under threat' - George Russell reacts to Max Verstappen's new F1 deal
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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