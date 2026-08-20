Which driver has the most F1 penalty points heading into the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix?

How many penalty points does each driver have heading into the 2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Eight F1 drivers have zero penalty points to their name
Eight F1 drivers have zero penalty points to their name

Penalty points mean F1 drivers are at risk of potentially being banned for a race.

Since 2014, F1 stewards award penalties alongside penalty points that accrue on a driver’s super licence.

Should a driver obtain 12 penalty points over a 12-month period, then they will be handed a race ban.

The first driver to be banned for an F1 grand prix for hitting 12 penalty points was Kevin Magnussen at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Magnussen was the last driver to receive a race ban
Magnussen was the last driver to receive a race ban
© XPB Images

F1 penalty points are used, similarly to road users, to keep behaviour in check.

Stewards apply penalty points to F1 drivers at their discretion, depending on the severity of the incident.

A year after a particular incident and a points punishment, the penalty points are wiped away.

This means an F1 driver can sit on the brink of a race ban if they edge close to the dreaded 12-point mark. They must stay on the right side of the regulations until some points are wiped off their record, a year after the punishment was dished out.

Kimi Antonelli currently leads the way in this particular table, but if the Mercedes driver can keep his nose clean at Zandvoort, he will see half of his points tally drop from his licence before the Italian Grand Prix.

While Ollie Bearman walked a tightrope in the early stages of the season on 10 points, his situation has improved to mirror Antonelli's, although he must wait until after Monza for his tally to decrease.

Antonelli currently heads the penalty points table
Antonelli currently heads the penalty points table

At present, 10 of the 22 drivers have penalty points to their names. 

Each driver’s totals and the respective reasons for the penalty points are outlined below…

How many penalty points does each F1 driver have?

Total Penalty pointsF1 driverReasonPointsPoints expire
4
Kimi Antonelli
Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix2August 31, 2026
Erratic driving at the 2025 Italian Grand Prix1September 7, 2026
Failing to slow sufficiently for yellow flags in qualifying for the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix1July 25, 2027
4
Ollie Bearman
Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz at the 2025 Italian Grand Prix2September 7, 2026
Driving in a potentially dangerous manner at the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix1November 9, 2026
Changing direction more than once when defending at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix1December 7, 2026
3
Alex Albon
Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix2September 21, 2026
Contact with Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix1November 23, 2026
3
Lewis Hamilton
Failing to slow for yellow flags during a reconnaissance lap at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix2August 31, 2026
Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix1November 9, 2026
3
Lance Stroll
Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon at the 2025 United States Grand Prix2October 18, 2026
Changing direction more than once when defending at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix1December 7, 2026
3Yuki TsunodaCausing a collision with Lance Stroll at the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix2November 9, 2026
Changing direction more than once when defending at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix1December 7, 2026
2Gabriel BortoletoCausing a collision with Lance Stroll at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix2November 23, 2026
2
Liam Lawson
Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix1November 9, 2026
Erratic driving while defending at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix1December 7, 2026
2Oscar PiastriCausing a collision with Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc at the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix2November 9, 2026
1Franco ColapintoFailing to slow for yellow flags at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix1June 14, 2027
1Esteban OconForcing Lance Stroll off the track at the 2025 Italian Grand Prix1September 7, 2026

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Which driver has the most F1 penalty points heading into the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix?
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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