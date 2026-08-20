Max Verstappen's net worth as he signs new contract

Max Verstappen is one of the highest paid athletes in the world.

Verstappen has signed a bumper new deal with Red Bull
Verstappen has signed a bumper new deal with Red Bull
© XPB Images

Max Verstappen has confirmed that he will remain with Red Bull until the end of the 2030 Formula 1 season, maintaining his position as one of the best-paid athletes in the world.

Verstappen is among the best-known athletes in the world, with his streak of four consecutive world titles between 2021 and 2023 raising his stock immeasurably. 

While the 2026 season has been a slog with Red Bull yet to take a victory and more often than not behind Mercedes and at least one of McLaren and Ferrari, Verstappen has increasingly been able to put in podium-winning performances.

Verstappen celebrates his podium finish
Verstappen celebrates his podium finish

While his latest deal is likely to bump up the figures somewhat, Forbes listed the Dutchman 14th on its list of the highest paid athletes in the world, ahead of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, and golf superstar Rory McIlroy.

The list shows his total earnings at $86million (£63m), with $78m (£57.2m) of this listed as "on-field earnings", and the remaining $8m (£5.8m) as "off-field earnings".

In Formula 1 terms, the 28-year-old sits behind only Lewis Hamilton. 

Above any other driver, seven-time champion Hamilton is the figure to have truly expanded his reach beyond F1, becoming a major celebrity in his own right. 

What is perhaps surprising is how close the two sit on the list, with Hamilton's 2025 income estimated at $100m (£73.3m). The significant difference in this breakdown is that while the Briton reportedly earns less than his younger counterpart on the field - $70m (£51.3) - he rakes in $30m (£22m) away from the track. 

Hamilton remains the F1 driver with the greatest net worth
Hamilton remains the F1 driver with the greatest net worth

When it comes to net worth, Verstappen is estimated to be third on the list of F1 talent. Prior to signing his new deal, this value was calculated to be between $210-280m (£154-202m). 

Within this bracket and second on the list is veteran driver Fernando Alonso, at $260m (£190m). 

Unsurprisingly, it is Hamilton that heads this order, with his net worth estimated to stand at around $586m (£429.8m).

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Red Bull
What is Max Verstappen's net worth as he signs new contract
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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