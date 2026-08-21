Mercedes reveals heartfelt Dutch GP tribute to team member who died last week

Mercedes will pay tribute to a member of its Formula 1 team who recently died at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Ahead of F1’s return from the summer break at Zandvoort, Mercedes revealed that one of its team members, Kath Goodall, had passed away last week.

Mercedes will carry Kath’s name on both its W17 cars throughout the Dutch Grand Prix to honour her memory.

“This weekend we will pay tribute to our dear colleague and friend, Kath Goodall, who we sadly lost last week.

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“Kath will be remembered for her kindness, professionalism, and the positive impact she had on those around her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

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“In her honour, we carry Kath’s name on our car this weekend.”

Mercedes is looking to get back to winning ways at Zandvoort after a difficult weekend last time out in Hungary.

"Our rivals have reduced the performance gap, and we know the second half of the year will demand more from us than the first,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said.

“The championships will be decided by execution and the rate of development we can bring to the car across the next 12 races.

Antonelli leads the championship after 11 races © XPB Images

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“Whilst we are slightly out of step with upgrades compared to our rivals, we have more performance to unlock and a clear development plan to do so.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli leads the drivers’ championship by 50 points from Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton following six wins in the 11 races so far this season.

Mercedes holds a 72-point advantage over Ferrari in the constructors’ championship standings.