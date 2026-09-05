2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Monza Final Practice Results
Full results from Saturday practice at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2026 F1 world championship.
George Russell continued to set the pace in final practice at Monza for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.
Russell continued where he left off on Friday with a 1m22.219s effort that put him to the top of the timesheets, having practised a tow with Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who will start from the back of the grid.
Lewis Hamilton was second for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc in sixth place.
Max Verstappen was third fastest but was involved in a flashpoint with Hamilton at the end of the session, as the pair came close to a collision moments before the chequered flag fell.
McLaren appear to be a little way behind this weekend, with Lando Norris in ftfth and Oscar Piastri eighth.
At the opposite end of the table, Aston Martin had Lance Stroll at the foot of the table. On Friday, the speed traps showed that the team were up to 50kph slower than Mercedes in a straight line.
The full results from free practice two can be found below.
F1 Italian GP FP3 Results
|2026 F1 Italian GP - Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m22.219s
|14
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m22.445s
|21
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m22.569s
|24
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m22.580s
|18
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m22.625s
|18
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m22.708s
|21
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m22.724s
|21
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m22.773s
|21
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m22.898s
|24
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m23.101s
|23
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m23.126s
|22
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m23.203s
|23
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m23.203s
|21
|14
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m23.298s
|23
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m23.585s
|16
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m23.817s
|28
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m23.875s
|25
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m24.020s
|29
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m24.437s
|20
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m24.919s
|20
|21
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m25.031s
|20
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.555s
|20