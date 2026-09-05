2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Monza Final Practice Results

George Russell continued to set the pace in final practice at Monza for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

Russell continued where he left off on Friday with a 1m22.219s effort that put him to the top of the timesheets, having practised a tow with Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who will start from the back of the grid.

Lewis Hamilton was second for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc in sixth place.

Max Verstappen was third fastest but was involved in a flashpoint with Hamilton at the end of the session, as the pair came close to a collision moments before the chequered flag fell.

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McLaren appear to be a little way behind this weekend, with Lando Norris in ftfth and Oscar Piastri eighth.

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At the opposite end of the table, Aston Martin had Lance Stroll at the foot of the table. On Friday, the speed traps showed that the team were up to 50kph slower than Mercedes in a straight line.

The full results from free practice two can be found below.

F1 Italian GP FP3 Results

2026 F1 Italian GP - Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m22.219s 14 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m22.445s 21 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m22.569s 24 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m22.580s 18 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m22.625s 18 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m22.708s 21 7 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m22.724s 21 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m22.773s 21 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.898s 24 10 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m23.101s 23 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m23.126s 22 12 Liam Lawson NWZ Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m23.203s 23 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m23.203s 21 14 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m23.298s 23 15 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m23.585s 16 16 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m23.817s 28 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m23.875s 25 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m24.020s 29 19 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m24.437s 20 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m24.919s 20 21 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m25.031s 20 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m25.555s 20