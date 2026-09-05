2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Monza Final Practice Results

Full results from Saturday practice at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2026 F1 world championship.

Hamilton leaves the pits at Monza
Hamilton leaves the pits at Monza
© XPB Images

George Russell continued to set the pace in final practice at Monza for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. 

Russell continued where he left off on Friday with a 1m22.219s effort that put him to the top of the timesheets, having practised a tow with Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who will start from the back of the grid. 

Lewis Hamilton was second for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc in sixth place. 

Max Verstappen was third fastest but was involved in a flashpoint with Hamilton at the end of the session, as the pair came close to a collision moments before the chequered flag fell.

McLaren appear to be a little way behind this weekend, with Lando Norris in ftfth and Oscar Piastri eighth. 

At the opposite end of the table, Aston Martin had Lance Stroll at the foot of the table. On Friday, the speed traps showed that the team were up to 50kph slower than Mercedes in a straight line. 

The full results from free practice two can be found below. 

F1 Italian GP FP3 Results

2026 F1 Italian GP - Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m22.219s14
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m22.445s21
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m22.569s24
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m22.580s18
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m22.625s18
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m22.708s21
7Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m22.724s21
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m22.773s21
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.898s24
10Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m23.101s23
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m23.126s22
12Liam LawsonNWZOracle Red Bull Racing1m23.203s23
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m23.203s21
14Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m23.298s23
15Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m23.585s16
16Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m23.817s28
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m23.875s25
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m24.020s29
19Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m24.437s20
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m24.919s20
21Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m25.031s20
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m25.555s20

 

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2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Monza Final Practice Results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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