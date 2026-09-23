Red Bull confirms driver line up for 2027 F1 season

Red Bull has confirmed its driver line-up for the 2027 F1 season.

Isack Hadjar and Max Verstappen will remain team-mates at Red Bull in 2027
Isack Hadjar and Max Verstappen will remain team-mates at Red Bull in 2027

Red Bull has confirmed that Isack Hadjar will continue as Max Verstappen's team-mate for the 2027 F1 season. 

Hadjar was promoted alongside Verstappen for the 2026 season following an impressive rookie F1 campaign with Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls last year. 

The 21-year-old Frenchman replaced Yuki Tsunoda in Red Bull's line-up after the Japanese driver struggled against Verstappen throughout a troubled 2025. 

Hadjar has had a more encouraging start to life at Red Bull compared to his predecessors and sits eighth in the drivers' championship, having scored 71 points compared to Verstappen's 145-point haul. 

Hadjar has done a solid job alongside Verstappen at Red Bull
Hadjar has done a solid job alongside Verstappen at Red Bull

That is despite missing the past three races due to a wrist injury he picked up while training during the summer break. 

But Hadjar will return to action for Red Bull at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. 

Red Bull team principal and CEO Laurent Mekies said: “We’re very excited to continue our journey with Isack. Since joining us at the start of the year, he has been superb on and off track, especially considering this is only his second Formula 1 season, which made extending his contract an easy decision. 
 
"From the very beginning, Isack immersed himself in the Team, spending every minute at the factory with his engineers to develop the car, always eager to learn and improve.
 
"You could see from that first weekend in Melbourne that he handled the step up with remarkable composure and had earned his place in this seat.
Hadjar scored his first Red Bull podium in Monaco
Hadjar scored his first Red Bull podium in Monaco
 
"The period since his injury has been a difficult one for Isack, but this extension is a testament to how much we believe in him and we can’t wait to see him back out on track.
 
"We still have a lot we want to achieve this season, but it's a great feeling to know that the drivers, engineers and everyone back at the factory are all heading in the same direction, committed and together."
 
Hadjar, whose breakthrough Red Bull result came at the Monaco Grand Prix where he scored his first podium for the team in third place, added: “I am really excited to continue with Oracle Red Bull Racing. I came to this Team eight months ago and immediately understood the scale and ambition of this organisation.
 
"There are so many talented people at the factory, and you’re aware of the privilege of driving for such an incredible Team alongside a four-time World Champion like Max. 
 
"From the moment I signed, I set out to dedicate myself to the Team, and with the support of Laurent and everyone in Milton Keynes, I’ve been able to justify the faith they’ve had in me. I’m constantly looking to listen, learn and push myself further every single day, which only makes me more excited about what lies ahead.”

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F1
Red Bull
Isack Hadjar
Max Verstappen
Red Bull confirms driver line up for 2027 F1 season
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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