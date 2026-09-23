What’s really behind F1’s delay in cancelling Middle East races

The delay behind Formula 1 cancelling races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi is directly linked to money concerns.

Uncertainty over the conclusion of the 2026 F1 season has been caused due to the ongoing war between the United States, Israel and Iran in the Middle East.

F1 is currently pushing ahead with its plans to end the season in the Gulf but if races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi cannot go ahead, it has a contingency plan in place to finish the campaign in Europe, most likely at Imola.

While the cancellation of the Middle East races feels somewhat inevitable because of the conflict in the region, the delay in announcing a decision has taken many by surprise.

The start of the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

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The reluctancy comes from an apparent stand-off between F1 and the race organisers involved, according to a report first published in The Times.

If F1 were to cancel the races then it will lose the promoters’ fees attached with the grand prix. On the other hand, if promoters make the final call, they will have to take the brunt of the costs.

Race cancellations were directly referenced in Formula One Management Ltd’s annual accounts, which have been published on Companies House.

“The Group’s insurance policies do not typically cover the cancellation of an event. Whether a race promoter would be required to pay the Group its contracted race promotion fee, with respect to an event that is cancelled due to any factor beyond the control of the Group, depends on the terms and provisions of the applicable promoter agreement,” the accounts state.

“If an event were to be cancelled due to the race promoter failing to meet its obligations under the race promotion contract, then the Group may be entitled to indemnification from the race promoter for any lost media rights revenue.

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F1 has already cancelled races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia this year

“Among the Group’s principal business risks are any circumstances that would disrupt, postpone or cancel the staging of an event or prevent the broadcasting of the international television feed of a Championship event due to factors beyond the Group’s control.

“Historically there have been few examples of races being cancelled. The 2022 Russian Grand Prix was cancelled as a consequence of regional conflicts, and in March 2026 it was announced that the 2026 Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix would not take place on their scheduled dates in April 2026 for the same reason.”

FOM, however, would not have to pay broadcasters compensation if Qatar and Abu Dhabi cannot be held as long as they have 22 races this season.

F1 has since reinstated the Bahrain Grand Prix into an 4 October slot between the Azerbaijan and Singapore rounds, but the race will take place in Malaysia due to the conflict in the Middle East.

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Several world championships have already cancelled races in the Middle East as a direct result of the conflict.

Rally Saudi Arabia, which was scheduled to serve as the final round of the World Rally Championship in Jeddah in November, was recently called off, while the World Endurance Championship has also cancelled its race in Qatar.

MotoGP has so far taken a similar stance to F1 and is planning to go to Qatar for its scheduled race on 8 November.