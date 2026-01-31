F1 2027 grid: Every team’s confirmed driver line-up

F1 could be set for a major shake-up in the driver market in 2027.

Here is a rundown of the confirmed 2027 F1 grid so far…

McLaren - Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

McLaren have both reigning world champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri tied down to long-term contracts that, in theory at least, will keep the pair at Woking until the end of 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Mercedes - TBC

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli signed contract extensions for 2026 but Mercedes have not confirmed the exact length of the deals.

Crash.net understands both Russell and Antonelli have been given multi-year deals that include various clauses, the details of which are kept under wraps by Mercedes who will be keeping a watchful eye on Max Verstappen.

Could Russell and Verstappen be teammates in 2027?

Red Bull - Max Verstappen and TBC

Officially, Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, however it is known that the four-time world champion’s deal features options that would enable him to leave early if certain conditions are met.

Verstappen reportedly can terminate his contract at the end of 2026 if he is not at least second in the drivers’ world championship by the start of the summer break in July. Verstappen’s future is set to dominate the coming months and the Dutchman will play a crucial role in how the driver market pans out.

Isack Hadjar has been promoted for 2026 but it’s no secret that Red Bull churn through their drivers quickly, so there is no guarantee that he will remain at the senior team beyond the end of the campaign. His future will be determined by his performances alongside Verstappen this year.

Ferrari - Charles Leclerc and TBC

At the start of 2024, Charles Leclerc put pen to paper on a bumper new contract with Ferrari that is believed to last until the end of 2029. There have been rumours that Leclerc would be free to exit Ferrari at the end of 2026 or 2027 if the Scuderia fail to produce a championship-winning car.

Lewis Hamilton signed a multi-year contract with Ferrari when he made the blockbuster switch from Mercedes for the start of the 2025 season. This is understood to be a baseline two-year deal, with the seven-time world champion believed to hold an option to continue into 2027 if he wishes.

Hamilton indicated that he has a “pretty long contract” with Ferrari and is “a little bit far” from having to talk about his future at last year’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix as he dismissed rumours of a 2026 exit.

Will Hamilton and Leclerc still be Ferrari drivers in 2027?

Williams - TBC

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz have multi-year deals with Williams, though the exact length of these deals, and any potential exit clauses that exist within them, are not known.

Racing Bulls - TBC

Liam Lawson and F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad's deals only cover the 2026 season at Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls.

Aston Martin - TBC

Alonso has a big call to make about his F1 future

Fernando Alonso is out of contract at the end of 2026 and it remains to be seen whether the two-time world champion, who turns 45 in July, will continue in F1.

Lance Stroll is effectively on a rolling contract with the team owned by his billionaire father, Lawrence, but officially Aston Martin have no drivers signed up for 2027 and beyond.

Haas - TBC

Both Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman’s contracts are due to expire at the end of 2026.

Audi - TBC

At Audi, it is not known how long Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto’s multi-year deals last.

Alpine - Pierre Gasly and TBC

Alpine have Pierre Gasly tied down in a deal that has been extended through to the end of 2028, but who will be his 2027 teammate is anyone’s guess at this stage.

Cadillac - Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez

Perez and Bottas will team up at Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez penned multi-year deals when they signed for F1’s newest team last summer. The exact length is unknown, unless you are Cadillac of course.