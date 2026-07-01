Williams outlines timeline of F1 upgrade plan for “completely new car”

Williams Formula 1 team boss James Vowles has outlined when “almost a completely new” FW48 will be ready, as he reveals the squad’s upgrade path.

The Grove-based outfit had had a disappointing season so far, which began with it missing the pre-season shakedown in Barcelona due to operational delays.

An overweight FW48 has meant Williams has scored just 11 points from the first nine rounds, placing it ahead of only the massively uncompetitive Aston Martin and the brand-new Audi and Cadillac entries.

Alex Albon, Williams Racing, 2026 Austrian GP © XPB Images

This comes after Williams enjoyed its best season in years in 2025, having focused development on its 2026 project.

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The team struggled at the recent Austrian Grand Prix, though Vowles says this was down to a lack of upgrades.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, the Williams team boss says updates are coming for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

He also said weight reduction updates will be in place at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

All of these upgrades will represent “almost a completely new car” being raced at the end of September in Baku.

“I think that’s one of the main reasons why you’ve seen us take a step back a bit,” Vowles acknowledged regarding Williams having no upgrades in Austria.

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“Regarding our upgrade plan, we have what I call a medium-sized one for Silverstone.

“And then there will be small pieces in Spa and Budapest. And then some larger elements, including a weight reduction, for Zandvoort.

“So, really for us, it will be almost a completely new car for Baku.”

It's been a tough season for Williams

Alex Albon noted in Austria that Williams’ upcoming upgrades for the British Grand Prix won’t dramatically alter its position in the F1 midfield.

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The team currently sits eighth in the constructors’ standings, with 10 points splitting it from Haas and 56 from midfield leader Alpine.

Carlos Sainz scored the team’s best result of the campaign in Monaco with an eighth-place finish, while Miami remains its only double-points finish so far.