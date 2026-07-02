'I would love Max Verstappen to be my team-mate' - Lando Norris reacts to McLaren rumours

Lando Norris would welcome the challenge of battling Max Verstappen in equal machinery, should the Dutchman join the McLaren Formula 1 team

Norris and Verstappen in Miami
Norris and Verstappen in Miami
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Lando Norris has declared he would "love" for Max Verstappen to partner him at the McLaren Formula 1 team, although he remains unsure how such a move would be possible. 

Four-time champion Verstappen has been increasingly linked with a move to McLaren, after the Dutchman initiated a secret meeting in Austria to scope out a potential move away from Red Bull.

It is widely known that there are performance clauses in Verstappen's current deal, which would allow him to walk away from Red Bull.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has denied being in the driver market or that a switch could be in the offing, but has been careful in his wording, whether deliberately or otherwise, not to fully close the door on the possibility, leaving a narrow crack of light shining through. However, with both Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri contracted until the end of the 2027 and 2028 seasons, respectively, such a move would be less than straightforward.

Piastri could swap seats with Verstappen
Piastri could swap seats with Verstappen

"There's always rumours," Norris told the BBC

"There are always things up in the air. But I know that we both have our names penned in at McLaren for much longer. So it's always funny seeing things come up when you're questioning how it's even possible."

He added: "I welcome anyone as a team-mate," he says. "Of course, Max is, alongside Lewis [Hamilton] and Fernando [Alonso] - world champions, I would say - he's alongside some of the best.

"You always want to try and prove yourself against the best. And the best way to prove yourself against the best is to have them as your team-mate. So I'm very open to anyone being my team-mate, honestly.

Norris would also welcome other drivers to McLaren, including Hamilton
Norris would also welcome other drivers to McLaren, including Hamilton

"I would love Max to be my team-mate. I would love if Lewis was my team-mate. I would love if Fernando was my team-mate. But I also like Oscar as a team-mate. You know, he's honestly an unbelievable driver. I have a very strong team-mate that pushes me."

On Verstappen, who has become used to operating as a team leader after a string of team-mates have been unable to match him at Red Bull, Norris says McLaren would be a "different vibe for him". 

"Philosophies and mentalities are certainly different between what Red Bull are and what we are," he said. "And there's certain things that he would not be able to do at McLaren that he feels like he can do in Red Bull."

 

'I would love Max Verstappen to be my team-mate' - Lando Norris reacts to McLaren rumours
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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