Jenson Button issues Mercedes a stern warning ahead of the F1 British Grand Prix

Jenson Button believes that Mercedes won't "have it all their own way" at the British Grand Prix, with the chasing pack closing in across recent Formula 1 weekends.

Mercedes has been beaten in just one Sprint race and one Grand Prix this term, but 2009 champion Button expects that Kimi Antonelli and George Russell will face stiff opposition this weekend, even on a track that plays to many of the team's strengths.

In a new interview organised by global ticket marketplace, viagogo, Button said: "You have Lewis [Hamilton] and George, who both could fight for a win. I don't think Mercedes can have it all their own way, you know, the Ferrari is very good in high-speed corners, change of direction. It is going to be hot, which is their only downfall, because they deg off, it seems, more than other teams, from what we saw in Austria.

Mercedes has been dominant in 2026 © XPB Images

"But Lewis is exceptional around Silverstone, so I expect we're gonna have a couple of Brits fighting there at the front with Kimi, and hopefully, Charles will be there as well."

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After a strong performance led to a first victory in Ferrari colours for Hamilton in Barcelona, the seven-time champion struggled in Austria, with the extreme temperatures exaggerating the team's problems with excessive tyre wear.

The Barcelona result had pushed Russell further behind Antonelli and Hamilton in the drivers' standings, but a long-awaited win at the Red Bull Ring moved him back into second place, and shrunk the points gap to his team-mate to 40.

Assessing Russell's championship credentials, Button said: "He's a phenomenal driver. I was a bit surprised at how difficult it was for him at the start of the year. His pace was there, but he got very unlucky on things, and I was like, oh, Kimi's a bit lucky now, because George is having issues, but when it's five races in a row that he wins, you understand it's not all luck.

Hamilton took his first win with Ferrari in Barcelona

"Kimi's doing an extraordinary job, and that's difficult when you're the more experienced driver in the team. You know, you felt like this was your year to fight for that World Championship, and suddenly a 19-year-old is, 40 points in the lead.

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"It's tough, mentally, and I think the weekend for George was really important, to win in Austria, coming into the British Grand Prix, in front of his home fans, a race, you know, that he wants to win.

"You know, this is like winning a world championship for a driver, winning the British Grand Prix. I think with the confidence he has, he's got every opportunity to do that.

"There's nothing in the back of his mind thinking, 'Kimi's quicker than me'. I wouldn't think at the moment. He's very strong mentally, and I think that after such a good race in Austria. All the pieces of the puzzle are together, and he's ready to rock."