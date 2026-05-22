F1 Canadian GP sign error fuels Jonathan Wheatley Aston Martin rumours

A printing error led to a swathe of speculation about Jonathan Wheatley's rumoured move to Aston Martin.

Wheatley served as Audi boss for less than a year
Wheatley served as Audi boss for less than a year
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A sign mistakenly placed at the Canadian Grand Prix fuelled speculation that Jonathan Wheatley had already joined the Aston Martin Formula 1 team.

A rumour mill frenzy was sparked after F1 photographer Kym Ilman shared a photograph that showed a sign on a parking space reserved for Wheatley in the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve’s car park.

The sign simply read “Jonathan Wheatley Aston Martin”.

“This sign appeared in the team principals’ car park today, here in Montreal,” Ilman wrote on his Instagram post.

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“So, has Jonathan Wheatley just been confirmed as Aston Martin’s TP, or is this just an oversight? Either way, it’s fascinating.”

It is widely expected within the F1 paddock that Aston Martin will eventually recruit Wheatley to become its team principal following the former Red Bull sporting director’s abrupt departure from Audi.

Wheatley has been heavily linked with Aston Martin after he suddenly left Audi less than a year in the role of team principal between the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix.

Adrian Newey holds the role of team principal at Aston Martin but Wheatley’s arrival would allow the legendary F1 designer to prioritise car development for 2027 and beyond.

The Adrian Newey-Aston Martin project has started disastrously
The Adrian Newey-Aston Martin project has started disastrously

Newey is thought to be in favour of a move to poach Wheatley once he is free to join a rival team.

For now, Wheatley’s next move is yet to be confirmed but the errant sign did little to quell the rampant speculation.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve promoter issued an apology for what it described as being a “printing error”.

“We are aware of the printing error that occurred yesterday,” Bell GPCanada said in a statement.

“The issue has been promptly addressed. We sincerely apologise for any confusion this may have caused.”

In this article

F1 Canadian GP sign error fuels Jonathan Wheatley Aston Martin rumours
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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