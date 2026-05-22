Mercedes reveals anticipated first major upgrade package of F1 2026

Mercedes has unleashed its first major upgrade package of the 2026 Formula 1 season at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Unlike most teams who opted to bring substantial upgrades to the Miami Grand Prix following an enforced break in April, Mercedes chose to hold back on bringing new parts until the fifth round of the season in Montreal.

After an unbeaten start to 2026 having won each of the opening four races, Mercedes is looking to further strengthen its position as the benchmark team.

Mercedes is unbeaten so far in 2026

Mercedes unveiled a series of revisions to its W17 challenger ahead of opening practice on Friday.

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The upgrade package features no fewer than eight new parts, including changes to the front wing, front corner, rear corner and floor.

After closing the gap to Mercedes last time out in Miami, McLaren has not rested on its laurels, bringing further updates to its MCL40.

McLaren, the reigning constructors’ champions, have introduced seven new elements, featuring a revised front and rear wing, engine cover and floor.

Meanwhile, Red Bull hopes a new floor and changes to its engine cover and front corner will further boost its competitiveness after a sizeable upgrade in Miami helped revive the team’s performance following a difficult start to the season.

Out of the leading teams to bring significant upgrades in Miami, Ferrari is the only one not to bring any new parts to Canada.

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Instead, the Italian outfit is focusing on optimising the package it debuted in the United States earlier this month.

Aston Martin is the only other team that has chosen not to bring new updates.

You can see the full list of car presentation submissions realised by F1’s governing body the FIA below:

McLaren's upgrades for Canada

Mercedes' upgrades for Canada

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Red Bull's upgrades for Canada

Williams' upgrades for Canada

Racing Bulls' upgrades for Canada

Haas's upgrades for Canada

Audi's upgrades for Canada

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Alpine's upgrades for Canada

Cadillac's upgrades for Canada

Canada is hosting a sprint race for the first time ever, meaning there will be just a single hour of practice before the competitive action begins.

After FP1 in Montreal, the teams will head straight into sprint qualifying. The sprint race and main qualifying takes place on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s grand prix.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli heads Mercedes team-mate George Russell by 20 points heading into the weekend.

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