'We've lost over a decade of pure racing': Fernando Alonso hits out at hybrid F1 era

Double Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has given a grim assessment of the series’ hybrid era, claiming “we’ve lost nearly one decade, or even more, of pure racing”.

F1’s switch to V6 turbo-hybrid power units away from the naturally aspirated V8s drew criticism from fans at the time, while former series boss Bernie Ecclestone says he was “horrified” by the noise they made.

Seen as a more road-relevant route, this way of thinking led F1 to its current power unit regulations, which feature a 50/50 split between internal combustion and electrification.

F1 moved to electrification in 2014 with V6 turbo-hybrids © XPB Images

These power units have been widely panned by fans and drivers, with several tweaks already made to the rules this season and more - including a move to a 60/40 split - proposed for 2027.

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In recent weeks, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem caused a stir by claiming V8 engines with minimal electrification would be mandated from 2031.

“The DNA of these power units will always be the same”

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso doesn’t believe the tweaks to a 60/40 split from the power units in 2027 will fundamentally alter the characteristics of how they need to be driven.

While this is hoped to quell most of the quirks related to the new power units, Alonso thinks they will “always reward going slow”.

“Waiting [for the new cycle],” he said when asked if the 60/40 proposal was a good step.

“The DNA of these power units will always be the same and will always reward going slow in the corners.

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“[So], I don’t think so [that it’s a step in the right direction].”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 2026 Canada F1 © XPB Images

Asked if it was good that the FIA were at least listening to feedback on the new power units, if somewhat delayed, Alonso added: “I mean, they always listen.

“[There was] the whirlwind of thought to go into the electrification.

“That was thought to be the future, and that doesn’t apply to racing. Racing is a different animal.

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“Now we go back to the 60/40, and then in the future less and less.

“Unfortunately, we have this period, from 2014 in the turbo era, and now even more, we’ve lost nearly one decade, or even more, of pure racing.”