Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso bluntly told ‘its time’ to retire from F1

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have been urged to retire by former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is in his second season with Ferrari since completing a blockbuster switch from Mercedes at the end of 2024. Hamilton has enjoyed a better start to 2026 after a miserable debut campaign with Ferrari and finally claimed a long-awaited first podium in red in China.

However, the 41-year-old Briton has been clearly outperformed by Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in the two races since his podium breakthrough with the Scuderia.

While Sky Sports Germany pundit Schumacher admitted Hamilton is in a better position this year, he still thinks it is time for him to call time on his career, suggesting he “won’t stand a chance” against Leclerc over the entire season.

Six-time grand prix winner Schumacher, the younger brother of F1 legend Michael, also called on two-time world champion Alonso to retire in order to “give young people a chance”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Hamilton is in a better position again this year,” Schumacher told Sky Deutschland’s Backstage Boxengasse podcast.

“But over the course of the season, he won’t stand a chance against Leclerc.

“It’s time [to retire]. And I have to say the same about Fernando Alonso: Hamilton and Alonso have had a wonderful time in Formula 1, but now it’s time for both of them to vacate their cockpits at the end of the year and give young people a chance.”

Alonso is weighing up his F1 future © XPB Images

Alonso, who turns 45 in July and became a father for the first time this year, is out of contract with Aston Martin at the end of the season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Spaniard has hinted he will make a decision on his uncertain F1 future after the August summer break.

"Sometime in the summer, I need to make a decision,” Alonso said.

"At the moment I didn't sit with myself to think about that. I never thought about it in a deep way and I need to speak with my family as well. I need to speak with my people first and decide what to do next year.

"I'm very relaxed about it. If I continue racing, I think it will be a better season than this one with the project in year two.

"If I stop racing, I know that I will race in other series."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Haas driver Ollie Bearman would be the perfect replacement for Hamilton at Ferrari, Schumacher believes.

“And I also believe that, if he gets the chance, he’ll even pose a challenge to Charles Leclerc,” Schumacher added. “I’m pretty sure of that. So I’d say he’s actually better.”

Should Lewis Hamilton retire at the end of F1 2026? Choices Yes No