The Michael Schumacher Ferrari F1 record Charles Leclerc can beat

Charles Leclerc is on course to beat a Ferrari record currently held by legendary Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher.

The 28-year-old Monegasque is the second most experienced driver in Ferrari’s history, having surpassed Kimi Raikkonen on the list of most races completed for the Scuderia.

Leclerc contested his 154th race with Ferrari at the Miami Grand Prix, having joined Ferrari from Sauber in 2019. Leclerc has Ferrari in his blood and was nurtured by the Italian outfit’s junior programme during his rise to F1.

Now, Leclerc is just 26 races shy of matching Schumacher for the most grands prix with Ferrari.

Seven-time world champion Schumacher raced 180 times for Ferrari between 1996 and 2006, winning five consecutive drivers’ world titles between 2000 and 2004.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Providing Leclerc remains with Ferrari, he will surpass Schumacher’s record during the 2027 F1 season.

“It’s strange. I still feel very young, and I remember my first year at Ferrari just like yesterday. But it’s special,” Leclerc said of the statistic.

“But I wouldn’t love to be remembered as the most experienced driver of Ferrari. I would love to be remembered as a world champion for Ferrari, and this is still to be done.

“That’s where my focus is at. I didn’t really know about this stat, actually. I’m not really looking forward to becoming the first, but I just want to win a world championship.

“That’s what I’m trying and working for every day, and I hope that this day will come.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about Leclerc’s longevity with Ferrari, team principal Fred Vasseur added: “Charles is in the team for ages, he was into the Academy before, to go to Sauber and to come back to Ferrari.

“He’s part of the performance for sure as a driver but also of the development, of the integrity of the team and the team spirit.

“I’m not a big fan of statistics and I don’t know when he will be the number one or the number two, and we are much more focused on performance, short-term performance, than about statistic for 2027 or whatever.”

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Who are the most experienced Ferrari drivers?