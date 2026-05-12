Should drivers have a greater say in future F1 rule changes?

Lewis Hamilton called for Formula 1 drivers to have a “seat at the table” when it comes to decisions about rule changes, but is increased driver involvement a good idea?

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, F1 introduced a raft of tweaks to the much-maligned engine regulations, following heavy criticism from fans and the drivers, most notably four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Drivers had no say on the package of rules tweaks, prompting seven-time world champion Hamilton to urge F1’s governing body the FIA to “work together” with the drivers to improve the world championship.

"All the drivers, we do work together, we all meet - but the fact is we don't have a seat at the table," Hamilton said in Miami. "We do engage with the FIA and F1; F1's more often a little bit more responsive.

"But being that we're not stakeholders - we don't have a seat at the table currently, which I think needs to change. I say to them, when I was doing the Pirelli [tire] test, 'You guys should come and speak to us and collaborate with us, we don't want to be slagging off the Pirelli tires, we know you can build a good product.’

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"But their feedback will be coming from people who have never driven a car before. Speak to us, we'll work hand in hand, we can work together to approach the FIA so we can get a better product. And the same with F1: 'We're here to work with you. We don't want to be slating our sport. We want the sport to succeed, and so we need to be working together.’

"But it's like a [broken] record -- you keep doing it, and it's like small baby steps each time. But I have no doubt [we are aligned].”

So, do team bosses feel that drivers should be listened to more?

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur insisted that drivers are “not excluded at all” from giving feedback when it comes to key decisions about the future of F1.

“We are still looking for the table!” Vasseur joked.

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Hamilton in Miami © XPB Images

“No, I think a good example was that drivers, they were part of the discussion on the modification of the engine the last couple of weeks. It went well. For sure, they have different point of view and it’s not always easy to find a compromise.

“But they are part of the discussion and they will be part of the discussion, as we are also on our listening to them and discussing with them and bringing somehow their feedback to the FIA when we are discussing about the regulation.

"They are not excluded at all from the system.”

Williams driver Carlos Sainz, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), was consulted in the discussions, according to his team principal James Vowles.

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“I know Carlos was, for example, consulted,” Vowles said. “Nikolas [Tombazis, FIA single seater director] did a good job by bringing him on board, asking the questions before we went through this regulation change to make sure he and others were part of that process.”

Should drivers have greater say when it comes to F1 rule changes? Choices Yes No

While Vowles is all for driver involvement, he stressed the importance that F1 avoids certain agendas being peddled when it comes to rule changes.

“I think the facts are behind it. We’re already probably too many around the table to discuss because you just end up going around the circles. Adding five more of us isn’t going to help,” he continued.

“But what is taking place in the background now, for example, there’s a form overnight making sure the drivers can fill in their views on certain aspects of things. And I think having a representative, either pre-meeting with the FIA or in the meeting, is probably somewhat sensible.

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“We just need to make sure that we’re not driving towards the direction of one PU manufacturer and using bias, that we really do hear the opinion of what’s required from the drivers.”

Last week it was announced that F1 bosses have agreed to make changes to the rules for 2027 by tweaking the current near 50-50 power split that will see an increase in the internal combustion output.