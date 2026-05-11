'Rewarded for going slowly': Fernando Alonso's grim assessment of F1 qualifying tweaks

Fernando Alonso has questioned the effect of Formula 1's tweaks to the 2026 power unit regulations, believing that the show would remain unchanged were the championship to return to a previous round.

The reaction to qualifying in the opening three rounds of the season was overwhelmingly negative, with fans complaining about the obvious 'superclipping', slowing, and downshifting on straights that would previously have been flat-out sections of track.

Ahead of the Miami weekend, the FIA made a number of tweaks to improve various aspects of the recently implemented rules, with qualifying a major area of focus.

While the reaction to qualifying and the Miami weekend in general was more positive, it has been pointed out that the Miami layout is far less power-starved than those visited prior, something that caused Alonso to question the level of progress made.

“I think it felt very similar, to be honest," said the Aston Martin driver.

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"Maybe we need to go on the same circuit to really have a clear comparison, because in Miami, I think it is easier, with all the d-rate parts in a straight line, so the speed decreases, but not dramatically, like maybe in China or in Suzuka, where you put some lateral load in at 130R, and then you have the rolling resistance as well.

“I don’t think that if we go to Suzuka again, we would see as big a change as we were expecting. So let’s see. We need to give it a bit more time. But these power units will always reward going slow in the corners.

"With whatever strategy and clipping you have, you need the energy on the straights, and you need to save it on the corners.”

Asked by Crash.net about Aston Martin's progress in qualifying, Alonso added: “17th place is one second ahead of us, so there is still a long way.

"But the reliability and the vibrations are much better than what it has been so far, so that is the main positive. All the vibration work, let’s say we can tick that box, because the car behaves normally now."

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