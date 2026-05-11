Alex Albon makes Williams F1 warning after double Miami points

Alex Albon expects Williams to make improvements on Formula 1 race pace

Albon in Miami
Albon in Miami
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Alex Albon has warned that Williams cannot keep relying on strong starts to build the team's Formula 1 points haul. 

Williams collected points with both Albon and Carlos Sainz at the Miami Grand Prix, registering a double score for the first time this season after a difficult start to the campaign.

Miami saw the introduction of significant upgrades, with Williams introducing the much-delayed 'race one package'.

Having gained five positions on the opening lap after starting in 15th place, Albon said: “It’s only honestly the first two laps that we stayed out of trouble and were going forwards. I think we must have made six or seven positions in the first three laps. So, a great start. 

"We’ve had good starts this year, generally speaking, when everything has been working. And then, to be honest with you, we struggled a bit with race pace. It wasn’t the fastest car. I think we know why, but for the most part, we will look to it and come back stronger in Canada. 

“It was a great result for the team. That is our first upgrade of the year, and hopefully, there are bigger ones to come in the future. So a good start.”

Taking the flag in 10th place, Albon's point was his first of the year, which now leaves Nico Hulkenberg, and the Aston Martin and Cadillac drivers alone on a zero tally. 

However, cautious of reading too much into the improved pace shown across the weekend, Albon warned that Miami has previously been a strong track for the team, and that future outings will show the true progress made. 

Asked how encouraged he was by the leap up the order, Albon added: “I want to wait and see. Last year, I think I finished fourth in the Sprint race and fifth in the main race. I had a penalty in the Sprint race, but I think it’s a good race for us. I scored my first points here and all these kind of things.

“We know this track goes well for us, let’s see in Canada if we can get - I think our race pace car is slightly better than our qualifying car. If we can get a little bit higher up in qualifying and not rely on good starts, we might be able to score in the points a bit more regularly.”

Alex Albon makes Williams F1 warning after double Miami points
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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