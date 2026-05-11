Alex Albon makes Williams F1 warning after double Miami points

Alex Albon has warned that Williams cannot keep relying on strong starts to build the team's Formula 1 points haul.

Williams collected points with both Albon and Carlos Sainz at the Miami Grand Prix, registering a double score for the first time this season after a difficult start to the campaign.

Miami saw the introduction of significant upgrades, with Williams introducing the much-delayed 'race one package'.

Having gained five positions on the opening lap after starting in 15th place, Albon said: “It’s only honestly the first two laps that we stayed out of trouble and were going forwards. I think we must have made six or seven positions in the first three laps. So, a great start.

"We’ve had good starts this year, generally speaking, when everything has been working. And then, to be honest with you, we struggled a bit with race pace. It wasn’t the fastest car. I think we know why, but for the most part, we will look to it and come back stronger in Canada.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a great result for the team. That is our first upgrade of the year, and hopefully, there are bigger ones to come in the future. So a good start.”

Taking the flag in 10th place, Albon's point was his first of the year, which now leaves Nico Hulkenberg, and the Aston Martin and Cadillac drivers alone on a zero tally.

However, cautious of reading too much into the improved pace shown across the weekend, Albon warned that Miami has previously been a strong track for the team, and that future outings will show the true progress made.

Asked how encouraged he was by the leap up the order, Albon added: “I want to wait and see. Last year, I think I finished fourth in the Sprint race and fifth in the main race. I had a penalty in the Sprint race, but I think it’s a good race for us. I scored my first points here and all these kind of things.

“We know this track goes well for us, let’s see in Canada if we can get - I think our race pace car is slightly better than our qualifying car. If we can get a little bit higher up in qualifying and not rely on good starts, we might be able to score in the points a bit more regularly.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT