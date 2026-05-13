‘If you don’t like it, don’t watch’ - F1 veteran Nico Hulkenberg claps back at 2026 rules critics

Nico Hulkenberg defends F1's controversial 2026 regulations.

Hulkenberg has defended F1's new rules
Hulkenberg has defended F1's new rules
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Nico Hulkenberg has told critics not to watch Formula 1 in 2026 if they are not enjoying the new regulations.

Drivers and fans alike have complained about the new engine rules for 2026 that have seen a near 50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical power introduced.

Many feel the regulations have diminished the challenge of qualifying and do not enjoy the need for energy management, while safety concerns have been raised about drastic closing speed differences.

F1 bosses responded by introducing a raft of tweaks at the Miami Grand Prix, and have since announced a change to engine design for the 2027 season that will move the split closer to 60-40.

But Audi driver Hulkenberg has a very clear message for those not enjoying the new era of F1. 

Hulkenberg has defended F1's new rules
Hulkenberg has defended F1's new rules

“To be honest, it’s always been like that in F1, hasn’t it? F1 is about leading in technology, and you have to go with the times,” the 38-year-old German told The Drive. “If you look at the automotive industry 5 years ago, 10 years ago, it’s different now; it has changed.

“I think when you look at the racing now, the first three races we’ve had [in 2026], it’s been entertaining. It’s been good to watch with plenty of on-track action. And I mean, if you don’t like it, you don’t have to watch.”

Hulkenberg argued that recent regulation shake-ups in F1 reflect a changing landscape and move towards more sustainable racing.

“F1 is evolving all the time,” Hulkenberg added. “Obviously, you have these purists that love the old school and the sound of a naturally aspirated V10 and V12 - including myself! - but the reality is that it doesn’t work like that.

“A few years ago, sustainability was a huge topic, now less so. But, you know, I kind of feel like F1 and its rulemakers were pushed a little bit in that direction to stay with current times.

“If you want to stay up to date and be a legit business and entertainment model, you have to go down that road.”

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‘If you don’t like it, don’t watch’ - F1 veteran claps back at rules critics
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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