Audi boss suggests alternate F1 ADUO plan after Mercedes upgrade allowance

Mattia Binotto believes an alternate ranking system would create the power unit convergence Formula 1 had hoped for

Binotto in Barcelona
Binotto in Barcelona
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Audi F1 CEO and team principal Mattia Binotto has suggested an alternative ADUO structure, which he believes would better aid convergence of the Formula 1 field.

When it recently came to light that the FIA had judged the Red Bull power unit to be the best in F1 and not Mercedes’ dominant package, ‘surprise’ was expressed throughout the paddock.

The decision came due to the measurement being taken exclusively from the internal combustion engine, and not taking into account power gained from the electrical systems.

The intention of ADUO was to allow teams lagging behind the opportunity to close the gap, but the implementation of this has been questioned.

Aron in Spain
Aron in Spain
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While expressing “no doubt” that the FIA findings were correct after Audi was handed an ADUO allowance in the decision, Binotto offered his opinion on how the system could be better managed.

Speaking on Friday in Barcelona, Binotto said: “Is the principle of the ADUO being based on the kilowatts the right approach, we may argue?

“There is an ADUO for the chassis as well. Which is called differently, as a matter of fact. If you are behind in the standings, you have got more opportunity in the wind tunnel timing etcetera, and that is a way for teams to converge.

“Now, when we discuss the power unit regulations and the way to assess, it was decided that pure kilowatts was the right way to do it. We may argue again.

Hulkenberg has defended F1's new rules
Hulkenberg has defended F1's new rules

“So maybe we should do something very similar to the chassis, where you base it on the standings of the previous seasons. Because if the purpose of convergence is to have a closer field, maybe that is the most straightforward way and you would have a unique system framework between chassis and power unit, so the best teams would not have an advantage, and the slowest teams would have more opportunities.

“But that is the way that the regulations are written today, and I think we need to fully trust the FIA. I’m sure the FIA has made the right assessment.

“What should we do for the future? Should we establish a different type of ranking? Maybe, yes.”   

In this article

Audi boss suggests alternate F1 ADUO plan after Mercedes upgrade allowance
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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