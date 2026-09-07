Kimi Antonelli’s unusual pasta celebration after Monza F1 win

Kimi Antonelli had a uniquely Italian celebration following his Formula 1 victory at Monza.

Antonelli celebrates in Monza
Antonelli celebrates in Monza
© XPB Images

Kimi Antonelli found a uniquely Italian way to celebrate his first Formula 1 victory on home soil. 

The Mercedes driver completed a solid contender for the drive of the season, as he stormed from 19th place on the grid to the top step of the podium, taking the lead from team-mate and chief championship rival George Russell in the closing laps.

Having taken in the adulation of the home fans, even if they were largely decked in Ferrari colours, Antonelli was in no mood to end his celebrations in a hurry, as he went crowdsurfing and gathered memories that will last for a lifetime. 

After the start straight had been emptied of the thousands-strong army of Tifosi and replaced by the trucks that take F1 freight all around Europe, Antonelli returned to the podium with his trophy. This time, however, the silverware - inspired by a stack of dishes in a sink - was full of pasta, with Antonelli sharing images of him eating from the spoils of his victory. 

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"It's hard to describe yesterday, it's a dream come true," wrote Antonelli on social media.

"What I experienced is something I will never forget. The Monza podium is indescribable: the warmth of all the fans and the sea of people that never ends. 

"I really want to thank all the people who made this possible and who are making this year special"

F1 is no stranger to peculiar celebrations involving food or drink, with perhaps the most memorable example of recent years being the shoey, first brought to the championship by Daniel Ricciardo - a celebration which even the legendary Sir Patrick Stewart partook in. 

Antonelli came out on top despite the awkward moment
Antonelli came out on top despite the awkward moment
© XPB Images

Eating from the trophy may also evoke memories of NHL players eating a variety of foods out of the Stanley Cup - with Lucky Charms, ice cream, chicken wings, and hot dogs all on the menu across the years. 

Antonelli now heads to Madrid with a 66-point lead over Russell in the drivers' championship, while Lewis Hamilton is a further 10 points back in third place. 

Tags:

F1
2026
Italy
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli’s unusual pasta celebration after Monza F1 win
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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