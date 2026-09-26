F1 championship standings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Updated championship results after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
© XPB Images

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli continues to lead the championship after the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, though it has been cut down by team-mate George Russell. 

Kimi Antonelli came to the Baku race leading the standings by 81 points over George Russell, though he faced an uphill climb to extend this after a crash in qualifying left him 16th on the grid. 

Though he came through to finish fifth, Russell fended off Red Bull's Max Verstappen by just 0.1s to win his first grand prix since Austria and reduce his deficit in the standings to 66 points. 

2026 F1 Drivers' championship standings

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team8302
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team3236
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1199
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team2186
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1179
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing0163
7Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team0120
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing086
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team059
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team041
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team037
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team027
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team020
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team010
15Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team07
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team07
17Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team07
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team03
20Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team01
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team00
23Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team00

2026 F1 Constructors' championship standings

2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team  WinsPoints
1Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team11538
2Scuderia Ferrari HP2378
3McLaren Mastercard F1 Team2306
4Oracle Red Bull Racing0263
5Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team083
6BWT Alpine F1 Team068
7TGR Haas F1 Team027
8Audi Revolut F1 Team017
9Atlassian Williams F1 Team012
10Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team03
11Cadillac F1 Team00

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli
George Russell
F1 championship standings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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