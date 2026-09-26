F1 championship standings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Updated championship results after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli continues to lead the championship after the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, though it has been cut down by team-mate George Russell.
Kimi Antonelli came to the Baku race leading the standings by 81 points over George Russell, though he faced an uphill climb to extend this after a crash in qualifying left him 16th on the grid.
Though he came through to finish fifth, Russell fended off Red Bull's Max Verstappen by just 0.1s to win his first grand prix since Austria and reduce his deficit in the standings to 66 points.
2026 F1 Drivers' championship standings
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|302
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|236
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|199
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|186
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|179
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|163
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|120
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|86
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|59
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|41
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|37
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|27
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|20
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|10
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|7
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|7
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|3
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|1
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
|23
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
2026 F1 Constructors' championship standings
|2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|11
|538
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|2
|378
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|306
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|263
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|83
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|68
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|27
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|17
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|12
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|3
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0