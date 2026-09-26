F1 championship standings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli continues to lead the championship after the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, though it has been cut down by team-mate George Russell.

Kimi Antonelli came to the Baku race leading the standings by 81 points over George Russell, though he faced an uphill climb to extend this after a crash in qualifying left him 16th on the grid.

Though he came through to finish fifth, Russell fended off Red Bull's Max Verstappen by just 0.1s to win his first grand prix since Austria and reduce his deficit in the standings to 66 points.

2026 F1 Drivers' championship standings

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 302 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 236 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 199 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 186 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 179 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 163 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 120 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 86 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 59 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 41 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 37 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 27 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 20 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 10 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 7 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 7 17 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 7 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 3 20 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 1 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 0 23 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 0

2026 F1 Constructors' championship standings

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2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 11 538 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 2 378 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 306 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 263 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 83 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 68 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 0 27 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 17 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 12 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 3 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0 0