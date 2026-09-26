Charles Leclerc told F1 not a ‘picnic’ in bizarre David Coulthard dog criticism

David Coulthard has his say on Charles Leclerc's family attending F1 races.

Charles Leclerc, Alexandra and dog Leo
Charles Leclerc, Alexandra and dog Leo

Charles Leclerc has been told not to treat Formula 1 race weekends like a “picnic” in a bizarre criticism from former driver David Coulthard. 

Ferrari’s Leclerc is often seen accompanied by wife Alexandra and their pet dog, a miniature long-haired dachshund called Leo, in the paddock during grand prix race weekends all over the world.

But Coulthard, who won 13 grands prix in 246 starts across stints with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, believes Leclerc’s approach is “all a bit too much”, warning  the 28-year-old Monegasque that F1 is a “serious business”. 

“He’s good looking, he’s got the family, a baby on the way, a dog in the paddock. My opinion is that’s all a bit too much, frankly,” Coulthard said on the Up To Speed podcast. 

Charles and Alexandra are expecting their first child
Charles and Alexandra are expecting their first child

“It’s not a weekend away picnic, is it? It’s a Grand Prix, it’s a serious business. It’s a dangerous business, but that’s probably me being of an older generation.

“They [Ferrari] don’t have a choice. They’ve employed two of the best drivers in the world. You then manage them as best you can.”

Coulthard’s odd stance prompted a response from 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button’s wife Brittny on social media. 

“As an ex wag, I’m happy to see that Formula One is embracing the drivers partners/families more,” she wrote. 

“The paddock was not a very welcoming place for women for so long. In my opinion, this is a great and positive change.”

Ex-F1 driver Coulthard has offered his view on Leclerc's entourage
Ex-F1 driver Coulthard has offered his view on Leclerc's entourage
© XPB Images

Leclerc and Alexandra are expecting their first first child together, with Alexandra showing a baby bump in recent photos taken at the Spanish Grand Prix. 

Addressing his upcoming fatherhood in a recent video shared by Ferrari, Leclerc said: “I’m going to become a dad, I’m very proud of that.” 

Leclerc has claimed one victory this season for Ferrari and sits fifth in the drivers’ championship, 24 points behind third-placed team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who also has one win this year. 

Leclerc starts second on the grid for today’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix as he seeks a second win of the campaign and a 10th career victory in F1. 

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Charles Leclerc told F1 not a ‘picnic’ in bizarre David Coulthard dog criticism
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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