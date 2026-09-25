F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full starting gird after penalties

The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Aston Martins have been sent to the very back of the grid
The Aston Martins have been sent to the very back of the grid

This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. 

George Russell starts from pole position for the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a commanding performance in qualifying. 

The Mercedes driver was in a league of his own and ended up a whopping 0.837 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who joins him on the front row of the Baku grid. Both drivers are searching for their first victories in Azerbaijan. 

Oscar Piastri was the fastest McLaren driver and goes from third, with Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar lining up fourth on the second row following an impressive qualifying performance following his return from a wrist injury that has kept him out of the past three races. 

Polesitter George Russell is congratulated by third-placed Oscar Piastri
Polesitter George Russell is congratulated by third-placed Oscar Piastri

The third row will be made up of reigning world champion Lando Norris for McLaren, and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who was a frustrated sixth in qualifying after the seven-time world champion was compromised from not gaining a tow on either of his Q3 laps.

Pierre Gasly and Max Verstappen share row four for Alpine and Red Bull respectively, while Franco Colapinto and Ollie Bearman complete the top-10 starters for Saturday’s 51-lap race in the Euro-Asia country. 

The Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have been sent to the very back of the grid after changing multiple power unit components in their respective AMR28s. 

Carlos Sainz was hit with a five-place grid penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags, dropping him from a season's-best ninth on the grid to 14th. 

Sergio Perez was issued a three-place grid penalty for impeding Piastri during the first part of qualifying. 

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place at 12pm UK time on Saturday. 

2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Starting Grid
Pos Driver Nat.Team 
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
4Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
8Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
9Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
10Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
12Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
13Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
14Carlos Sainz ESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
15Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
16Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
18Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
19Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
21Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Tags:

F1
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full starting gird after penalties
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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