How F1 fans in the US can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free

Here's how US F1 fans can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free.

Polesitter George Russell is congratulated by third-placed Oscar Piastri
Polesitter George Russell is congratulated by third-placed Oscar Piastri

Formula 1 fans based in the United States can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live for free. This is how. 

US fans can watch the action unfold from the 15th round of the 2026 F1 season via Apple TV. It is possible to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free by taking advantage of a seven-day free trial that the streaming platform offers. 

Fans already signed up to an Apple TV subscription will have F1 TV included for free by F1’s official U.S Broadcaster. 

Select races can also be watched for free via a seven-day free trial of Apple TV. 

George Russell celebrates his fifth pole of 2026
George Russell celebrates his fifth pole of 2026

Apple TV has been the new rights holder for F1 in 2026, replacing ESPN in a five-year deal worth a reported $750million. 

Viewers can choose between the F1 TV feed or the Sky Sports broadcast. 

How to watch the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the UK? 

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix runs from 24-26 September. The race takes place on Saturday this year, with the rest of the weekend schedule brought forward by a day. 

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

Ferrari had no answer to Mercedes' pace
Ferrari had no answer to Mercedes' pace

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

For fans in regions without exclusive TV contracts, all the action can be followed via F1 TV Pro.

When is the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix? 

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place on Saturday 26 September, with lights out at 12pm UK time. 

Mercedes’ George Russell starts from pole position, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc alongside him on the front row. 

F1 championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli starts down in 16th after crashing out of qualifying. 

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F1
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
How F1 fans in the US can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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