Isack Hadjar makes bold claim after shock Azerbaijan GP qualifying result

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar believes he would have been second in Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying had he not missed the previous three rounds.

The Frenchman is staging his comeback this weekend in Baku, following a three-race layoff due to a hand injury.

He impressed on Friday afternoon in qualifying, as he put his Red Bull fourth on the grid and four places ahead of team-mate Max Verstappen.

Isack Hadjar was just over a tenth away from second on the grid, and believes he would have achieved this without his injury layoff.

Hadjar's left wrist remains strapped up

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“If I had been racing the last three races, then I would definitely be second on the grid,” he told reporters in Baku.

“I just feel like it’s a tough track to come back to after two months.”

“I took it quite easy”

Hadjar added that he was keeping something in reserve in qualifying as he is keen to avoid a barrier collision “in my condition”.

“It’s good. I’m actually even surprised to be that close to second, just over a tenth,” he said.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP © XPB Images

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“It’s good. Even though I feel like there’s still more to come, because I feel like I was building up the whole weekend.

“I didn’t take many risks; it’s a risky track. I don’t want to hit the wall with my condition right now.

“So, honestly, I took it quite easy. I felt like there was still more to unlock.

“After Q3, I was like, ‘I wish we had more laps’. Yesterday I had a limited amount of laps as well.

“All in all, it’s still good; it’s just a bit depressing, the gap with P1. George [Russell] is flying, Mercedes is very quick.”

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Hadjar is confident he has a good race car underneath him ahead of the grand prix, but is wary about Red Bull’s recent form in starts.

“I think the car was very nice in the long run to drive; I had a good feeling yesterday in FP2.

“So, the only concerns we had the last couple of races - I was watching from the couch - [was] the race starts were very difficult for us.

“It’s almost like Max was always losing a place on the launch, and it feels like this weekend I’m not super confident.

“It’s a small run to Turn 1. If we can get Turn 1 well, then I think we are in a good position.”

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