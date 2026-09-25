The eerie Baku similarity F1's runaway leader is in danger of repeating at Azerbaijan GP

Can Kimi Antonelli avoid the same fate as last year's runaway F1 points leader Oscar Piastri?

Kimi Antonelli paid the price for a rare error in qualifying
Kimi Antonelli paid the price for a rare error in qualifying

Andrea Kimi Antonelli crashing out of qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix evoked eerie memories of Oscar Piastri’s nightmare weekend in Baku last year. 

12 months ago, Piastri appeared destined to win the world championship. He was leading McLaren team-mate Lando Norris by 31 points heading to Azerbaijan but his title bid unravelled in disastrous fashion with an error-strewn weekend.

Piastri crashed out of qualifying to leave himself ninth on the grid, botched his start and then shunted into the barriers on the opening lap to come away from Baku pointless. It would prove to be a major turning point in the 2025 title race. 

Following what Piastri described as “the worst weekend I’ve ever had in racing”, the Australian’s form nosedived and he would ultimately miss out on the crown to Norris by 13 points and slip to third place in the drivers’ standings. 

Piastri's title hopes unravelled after a nightmare weekend in Baku
Piastri's title hopes unravelled after a nightmare weekend in Baku

In a strange coincidence almost a year to the day, Antonelli made his own critical error on the streets of Baku. The 20-year-old Italian hit the wall in Q1 and finds himself a lowly 16th on the grid for Saturday’s race. 

Antonelli has been threatening to run away with the world title and arrived on the shores of the Caspian Sea holding a huge 81-point advantage over Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who claimed a dominant pole position. 

Now, Russell has a second opportunity to claw back some ground in the championship, having failed to do so at the Italian Grand Prix, where Antonelli completed a stunning fightback victory from 19th on the grid. 

Antonelli was angry at himself for the uncharacteristic mistake but described it as “a good way to come back to earth”. He must now avoid the trap that snared Piastri by allowing the situation to snowball into a string of errors. 

In many ways, the crash epitomised Antonelli’s flamboyant ‘all or nothing’ style, but it was the kind of accident we saw on too many occasions in his rookie F1 season.

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"I say it's uncharacteristic. The way we see Kimi drive a lot of the time is that there's one gear. It's all in. It's all everything," Jamie Chadwick said during Sky Sports F1’s coverage. 

"Last year we saw that come with mistakes and crashes. This year we have not really seen that from him. So it has felt a bit like Kimi of old in a way and it was like that one gear and he just didn't really need to do it

"That said, I think it is easy to make mistakes like that, we know that at a track like this. But you are in a Mercedes that was clearly in a league of its own at this track, first lap of Q1, you didn't need to take that much risk.

"It just caught him out, the grip that he clearly had at Turn 1. You go into qualifying, and the car is always a bit more alive I guess than it would have been for him in FP3, and it has caught him out. He will pay the price, but I think he can still come through tomorrow.”

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve added: "It's not an inch, it's a lot. An incredible mistake and he does it on a weekend where his team-mate is in a league of his own.” 

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Barring his big crash in final practice at the season opener in Australia, Antonelli has made few glaring errors and has largely been flawless, enabling him to build up his massive points lead. 

That was something his team-mate Russell was quick to point out. 

"When you look at every championship campaign, even for the winners, there are mistakes along the way,” Russell said. "So, I still keep on believing and keep on fighting until it isn't possible any more. But I don't feel any pressure.

"I feel excitement every time I jump in the car now, purely because I feel more confident in myself. When that confidence starts to build, it's just like this upward cycle.

"On the flip side, when you're on the back foot, you start losing that confidence and then you start pushing the limits more, and that's when mistakes happen. But he's been flawless this season. It's the first mistake he's made in a qualifying or race this whole year.”

Russell added: "You can't discount Kimi. You know, started 19th in Monza and now he's in 16th, so, yeah, he should be leading by a few laps early this time.”

But Antonelli does not need to win. He just needs to stay out of trouble, avoid unnecessary risks, and pick up some solid points to limit the damage on a rare below-par weekend. 

Antonelli is in the luxury position of being able to afford the odd slip up, but he must not allow it to become a habit. 

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F1
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
George Russell
The eerie Baku similarity F1's runaway leader is in danger of repeating at Azerbaijan GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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