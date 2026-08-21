2026 F1 Zandvoort: Full Dutch GP sprint qualifying and Friday practice results

Kimi Antonelli began the Dutch Grand Prix weekend at Zandvoort as the fastest driver in the sole practice session of the weekend.

The penultimate sprint weekend of the year got underway in damp conditions, but quickly saw drivers switch to dry rubber.

Antonelli found himself caught out by traffic on a few occasions, but was able to deliver a late effort to put himself as the fastest driver of the session.

He was followed by Hungarian Grand Prix winner Lando Norris, who set his best time after completing a pair of warm-up laps.

George Russel was third, leading the two Ferrari drivers of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, with the Scuderia having spent a significant chunk of the session at the top of the table.

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Oscar Piastri was sixth, but Audi caught the eye with Nico Hulkenberg in seventh and Gabriel Bortoleto in ninth, and both drivers setting their times on the medium compound.

Red Bull struggled at the end of the hour, with Max Verstappen 11th fastest, and Liam Lawson - in for the injured Isack Hadjar - in 14th.

The full results from FP1 can be viewed below.

2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Full FP1 results

2026 F1 Dutch GP - Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.949s 35 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m13.070s 30 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.074s 36 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.139s 34 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.238s 38 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m13.608s 35 7 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m13.784s 34 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m13.911s 28 9 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m13.992s 29 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m14.285s 36 11 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m14.325s 25 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m14.511s 25 13 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m14.826s 31 14 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m14.861s 29 15 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m14.874s 32 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m14.897s 31 17 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m15.110s 34 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.199s 24 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m15.357s 33 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m15.580s 27 21 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m15.700s 27 22 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m16.345s 32

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