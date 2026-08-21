2026 F1 Zandvoort: Full Dutch GP sprint qualifying and Friday practice results

Full results from Friday at the 2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Antonelli at Zandvoort
Antonelli at Zandvoort
© XPB Images

Kimi Antonelli began the Dutch Grand Prix weekend at Zandvoort as the fastest driver in the sole practice session of the weekend. 

The penultimate sprint weekend of the year got underway in damp conditions, but quickly saw drivers switch to dry rubber. 

Antonelli found himself caught out by traffic on a few occasions, but was able to deliver a late effort to put himself as the fastest driver of the session.

He was followed by Hungarian Grand Prix winner Lando Norris, who set his best time after completing a pair of warm-up laps. 

George Russel was third, leading the two Ferrari drivers of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, with the Scuderia having spent a significant chunk of the session at the top of the table. 

Oscar Piastri was sixth, but Audi caught the eye with Nico Hulkenberg in seventh and Gabriel Bortoleto in ninth, and both drivers setting their times on the medium compound.

Red Bull struggled at the end of the hour, with Max Verstappen 11th fastest, and Liam Lawson - in for the injured Isack Hadjar - in 14th. 

The full results from FP1 can be viewed below. 

2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Full FP1 results

2026 F1 Dutch GP - Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.949s35
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m13.070s30
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.074s36
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.139s34
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.238s38
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m13.608s35
7Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m13.784s34
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.911s28
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m13.992s29
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m14.285s36
11Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m14.325s25
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m14.511s25
13Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m14.826s31
14Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m14.861s29
15Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m14.874s32
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m14.897s31
17Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m15.110s34
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.199s24
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m15.357s33
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m15.580s27
21Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m15.700s27
22Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m16.345s32

 

Tags:

F1
2026
Netherlands
2026 F1 Zandvoort: Full Dutch GP sprint qualifying and Friday practice results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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