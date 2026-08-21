2026 F1 Zandvoort: Full Dutch GP sprint qualifying and Friday practice results
Full results from Friday at the 2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli began the Dutch Grand Prix weekend at Zandvoort as the fastest driver in the sole practice session of the weekend.
The penultimate sprint weekend of the year got underway in damp conditions, but quickly saw drivers switch to dry rubber.
Antonelli found himself caught out by traffic on a few occasions, but was able to deliver a late effort to put himself as the fastest driver of the session.
He was followed by Hungarian Grand Prix winner Lando Norris, who set his best time after completing a pair of warm-up laps.
George Russel was third, leading the two Ferrari drivers of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, with the Scuderia having spent a significant chunk of the session at the top of the table.
Oscar Piastri was sixth, but Audi caught the eye with Nico Hulkenberg in seventh and Gabriel Bortoleto in ninth, and both drivers setting their times on the medium compound.
Red Bull struggled at the end of the hour, with Max Verstappen 11th fastest, and Liam Lawson - in for the injured Isack Hadjar - in 14th.
The full results from FP1 can be viewed below.
2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Full FP1 results
|2026 F1 Dutch GP - Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.949s
|35
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m13.070s
|30
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.074s
|36
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.139s
|34
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.238s
|38
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m13.608s
|35
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m13.784s
|34
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m13.911s
|28
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m13.992s
|29
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m14.285s
|36
|11
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m14.325s
|25
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m14.511s
|25
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m14.826s
|31
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m14.861s
|29
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m14.874s
|32
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m14.897s
|31
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m15.110s
|34
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.199s
|24
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m15.357s
|33
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m15.580s
|27
|21
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m15.700s
|27
|22
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m16.345s
|32