Isack Hadjar fumes after 'stupid' battery glitch cost him a Bahrain GP podium

A costly battery issue left Isack Hadjar unable to defend against Ferrari at the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
© XPB Images

Isack Hadjar had shown promising pace in the build-up to the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, after securing a podium the week before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The French driver qualified in third place, but due to a grid penalty, he was relegated to eighth place on the grid at the Sepang International Circuit.

Like his teammate, Hadjar started the Grand Prix on intermediate tyres, which was the correct choice for the conditions at the time after the lengthy delay.

Despite the difficult conditions, the Formula 1 rookie was able to have a good race in Malaysia, as he was in fourth place before the final safety car came out in the latter part of the race.

Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
© XPB Images

He was then promoted to third place and onto the podium after George Russell suffered a PU issue directly in front of him. However, after the safety car period ended, Hadjar suffered an issue with his battery and lost places to the Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

At the chequered flag, Hadjar crossed the line in fifth place, and was disappointed after losing out on what he thought was going to be another podium.

Hadjar explained, "I had no pace, but something was wrong. Even compared to Mercedes, where the whole weekend we were quicker. And now, in the race, we're absolutely nowhere.

“I don't know how we ended up having no battery. So in the straights, I can't defend against the Ferraris. We lose the position on something so stupid.

"Hamilton was 15 seconds behind me, and then in a couple of laps he was behind me. So when, the whole weekend I was really faster. We need to fix the issue back in Singapore and do better.”

Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
© XPB Images

When discussing his safety car restart, Hadjar mentioned the battery issues once again, but also revealed that he was suffering from grip issues, even when he was following the safety car.

He stated, "It's just the first two laps of the restart, I don't know why we were so down on the battery. Then it stabilised itself, and then I was fast again. Otherwise, I would have kept third.

“But it's just the grip. Even behind the safety car, I was feeling that I had no grip and it was going to be a tough restart for me, so it felt like I was always on the same tyres. I came back on the wrong compound."

Hadjar had to watch as his teammate, Max Verstappen, claimed Red Bull's first win of the season after he started from pole position.

Tags:

F1
Isack Hadjar
Red Bull

Related Articles

F1 News
Max Verstappen on racing Valentino Rossi: 'Do not hope to see him'
F1 champion Max Verstappen will race against MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi
F1 News
Verstappen rates chances of first F1 2026 win after ending pole wait
Max Verstappen hasn't won in F1 since the 2025 season finale in Abu Dhabi
F1 News
Verstappen beats Hamilton for first non Mercedes-powered 2026 pole
Max Verstappen took his and Red Bull's first pole of 2026
F1 Results
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full qualifying results
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Results
Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full final practice results
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Max Verstappen explains unusual tyre strategy in Bahrain GP practice
Max Verstappen

Latest News

F1 News
Isack Hadjar fumes after 'stupid' battery glitch cost him a Bahrain GP podium
1m ago
Isack Hadjar
F1 News
Pierre Gasly frustrated after rival F1 team was 'gifted' points in late-race drama
1h ago
Pierre Gasly
F1 News
Jules Bianchi’s father pays emotional tribute on anniversary of Suzuka crash
2h ago
Jules Bianchi, 2014 F1 season
F1 News
Ollie Bearman slams Haas for ‘totally screwed’ Bahrain GP strategy
2h ago
Oliver Bearman
F1 News
Audi reveals striking Singapore GP livery
3h ago
Audi Singapore livery

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Under-the-radar F1 team's strategy praised after Bahrain GP 'doubts'
4h ago
Liam Lawson
F1 News
Charles Leclerc reflects on Bahrain GP recovery after 'everything went wrong'
5h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas chooses 350km bike ride over flight to Singapore Grand Prix
6h ago
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
Honda announces key changes to 2027 racing structure
7h ago
Koji Watanabe and Lawrence Stroll
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton laughs off Ferrari tyre disaster with casino joke
04/10/26
Lewis Hamilton joked about Ferrari's strategy blunder in Malaysia