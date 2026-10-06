Fernando Alonso prepares for shock return to one of the world’s hardest races

The two-time F1 World Champion is preparing to re-enter one of motorsport’s most brutal off-road marathons alongside a familiar co-driver.

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
© XPB Images

Fernando Alonso is set to tackle one of the most grueling challenges in global motorsport once again, targeting a high-profile return in January 2027.

Reports indicate that the veteran Spaniard has agreed to a deal to enter the iconic Dakar Rally. 

The move will see Alonso return to the demanding cross-country endurance raid seven years after his initial debut, bridging his current commitment in Grand Prix racing with a high-stakes off-road adventure.

Having extended his Formula 1 contract with Aston Martin through 2027, the 45-year-old racing legend is taking advantage of a unique window in the racing calendar: the Dakar Rally takes place every January in Saudi Arabia, comfortably before the 24-race F1 season kicks off in March.

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
© XPB Images

This arrangement gives Alonso a rare opportunity to represent the Aston Martin brand across two completely different tiers of top-level motorsport simultaneously.

According to Spanish media, Alonso will be co-driven by Dakar legend Marc Coma, with whom he has previously competed in the Dakar Rally. As well as Coma, Alonso will also be reunited with his former engineer, Daniel Gratacos.

It has also been reported that Alonso could have his first test ahead of the Dakar Rally following the Singapore Grand Prix during the Formula 1 break.

However, with seven Grands Prix still left on the Formula 1 calendar, there will not be a lot of time for the Spaniard to complete many test miles.

Alonso’s first taste of the Dakar came in 2020 driving a Toyota Hilux, where he finished 13th overall despite a series of setbacks, including a dramatic rollover that cost him hours on Stage 10. 

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
© XPB Images

Despite the harsh initiation, Alonso showcased elite stage-winning pace throughout the event and openly expressed a desire to return when the timing was right.

With testing set to begin shortly, Alonso’s second bid at the ultimate off-road marathon promises to be one of the most compelling stories on the 2027 motorsport calendar.

Tags:

F1
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin

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