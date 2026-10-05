Honda announces key changes to 2027 racing structure

Honda Racing Corporation confirms a top leadership change ahead of the 2027 season.

Koji Watanabe and Lawrence Stroll
Koji Watanabe and Lawrence Stroll
© XPB Images

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) has confirmed that there will be changes at the top end of its management at the end of the 2026 season.

The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that the current President and CEO, Koji Watanabe, will retire on the 1st of January 2027.

Replacing Watanabe as the President and CEO at Honda Racing Corporation will be the current Executive Vice President and Representative Director, Keiichi Yasuda.

"I consider it my mission to firmly inherit the solid foundation built by Watanabe,” says Yasuda. 

Honda Racing Corporation
Honda Racing Corporation

“Evolve it further, unite everyone's vector toward the single goal of winning in races, and make HRC even stronger. Leveraging my management experience as president of overseas local entities and my background in HR, I will focus on investing in people and strengthening our organization toward victory. 

“I will devote myself to building an HRC whose challenges resonate with our stakeholders and motorsport fans, so that we can share the emotion of victory together."

"It is my honor serving as a president of HRC with the wonderful colleagues” says Watanabe. 

“I embarked on the project to integrate automobile racing development into HRC, as I became responsible for the operation and communication of motorsports as Honda's Chief Officer for Brand and Communication Operations in 2020. 

“HRC previously was a motorcycle racing company, and I integrated automobile racing into it. In 2022, I assumed the post of President of the new HRC, unifying both motorcycle and automobile motorsport activities. 

Honda HRC, MotoGP 2026.
Honda HRC, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose

“Since then, we decided on our return to F1, expanded our global motorsport structure by reorganizing HPD in the U.S. into HRC US and establishing HRC UK, and worked on building HRC's global brand. 

“For the remaining three months of my presidency, I will continue to do my utmost, aiming for victory until the very end."

HRC will continue its journey in Formula 1 in 2027 as the power unit supplier for the Aston Martin Aramco team. Before the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, Aston Martin confirmed that Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will continue with the team into next year.

It will also be searching for success in MotoGP next season, with the new regulations entering the sport and the arrival of Fabio Quartararo to its factory team for the new season.

Tags:

F1
Aston Martin
Honda HRC

Related Articles

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso news with 'pure talent' claim
Lewis Hamilton has heaped praise on Fernando Alonso
F1 News
Fernando Alonso discloses true motivation behind extended F1 stay
Fernando Alonso has explained his decision to stay in F1
F1 News
Lance Stroll offers grim verdict on Honda’s secret F1 engine upgrade
Honda secretly introduced its ADUO 2 at the Spanish Grand Prix
F1 News
Ryanair lands cheeky dig at Lance Stroll after Aston Martin news
Lance Stroll has been targeted by Ryanair
F1 News
Fernando Alonso took son karting when he was two-months old
Fernando Alonso became a father for the first time in March
F1 News
Fernando Alonso reveals "turning point" for F1 retirement decision
Fernando Alonso is in no rush to decide his future

Latest News

F1 News
Valtteri Bottas chooses 350km bike ride over flight to Singapore Grand Prix
1m ago
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
Honda announces key changes to 2027 racing structure
39m ago
Koji Watanabe and Lawrence Stroll
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton laughs off Ferrari tyre disaster with casino joke
19h ago
Lewis Hamilton joked about Ferrari's strategy blunder in Malaysia
F1 News
Fernando Alonso was 'faster than the Ferraris' on way to Aston Martin breakthrough
19h ago
Fernando Alonso
F1 News
Norris learns fate after investigation into safety car near-miss
19h ago
Lando Norris avoided a penalty

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Lando Norris reveals "painful as hell" problem only affecting his McLaren
19h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Verstappen slams start shambles as drivers tell F1 to take ‘hard look at itself’
20h ago
Max Verstappen suffered issues on the formation lap at the Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 News
FIA explains bizarre technical problems behind Bahrain GP start delay
20h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
George Russell on bad luck as F1 title hopes fade: "You've got to laugh"
21h ago
George Russell
F1 News
Toto Wolff "massively annoyed" as he reveals cause of George Russell DNF
21h ago
Toto Wolff