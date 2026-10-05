Honda announces key changes to 2027 racing structure

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) has confirmed that there will be changes at the top end of its management at the end of the 2026 season.

The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that the current President and CEO, Koji Watanabe, will retire on the 1st of January 2027.

Replacing Watanabe as the President and CEO at Honda Racing Corporation will be the current Executive Vice President and Representative Director, Keiichi Yasuda.

"I consider it my mission to firmly inherit the solid foundation built by Watanabe,” says Yasuda.

Honda Racing Corporation

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“Evolve it further, unite everyone's vector toward the single goal of winning in races, and make HRC even stronger. Leveraging my management experience as president of overseas local entities and my background in HR, I will focus on investing in people and strengthening our organization toward victory.

“I will devote myself to building an HRC whose challenges resonate with our stakeholders and motorsport fans, so that we can share the emotion of victory together."

"It is my honor serving as a president of HRC with the wonderful colleagues” says Watanabe.

“I embarked on the project to integrate automobile racing development into HRC, as I became responsible for the operation and communication of motorsports as Honda's Chief Officer for Brand and Communication Operations in 2020.

“HRC previously was a motorcycle racing company, and I integrated automobile racing into it. In 2022, I assumed the post of President of the new HRC, unifying both motorcycle and automobile motorsport activities.

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Honda HRC, MotoGP 2026. © Gold and Goose

“Since then, we decided on our return to F1, expanded our global motorsport structure by reorganizing HPD in the U.S. into HRC US and establishing HRC UK, and worked on building HRC's global brand.

“For the remaining three months of my presidency, I will continue to do my utmost, aiming for victory until the very end."

HRC will continue its journey in Formula 1 in 2027 as the power unit supplier for the Aston Martin Aramco team. Before the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, Aston Martin confirmed that Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will continue with the team into next year.

It will also be searching for success in MotoGP next season, with the new regulations entering the sport and the arrival of Fabio Quartararo to its factory team for the new season.

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