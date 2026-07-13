The Mercedes F1 2027 driver line up tipped to work if Max Verstappen joined

A pairing of Max Verstappen alongside Andrea Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes could work, according to former Formula 1 driver Anthony Davidson.

Speculation surrounding Verstappen’s future has been rampant in recent weeks amid a frustrating campaign for Red Bull and the revelation that a meeting between McLaren and the four-time world champion’s representatives took place in June.

Verstappen has been heavily linked with a switch to McLaren, while Mercedes previously publicly courted the Dutchman.

Verstappen and Antonelli are close friends

Davidson believes that the good relationship Verstappen has with Antonelli and McLaren’s reigning world champion Lando Norris could make a pairing viable at either team.

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"I think it could work, Kimi and Max, there's a respect there, there's a bit of a friendship there as well," Davidson said on The F1 Show.

"I think Max probably sees a lot of himself in young Kimi when Max first arrived [in F1]. And, also, he's pals with Lando Norris, who at Silverstone was pretty adamant that he's still going to be there at McLaren and he would relish the chance of having Verstappen as a team-mate.

"For these guys who feel like they're right at the top of their game - Lando Norris, world champion - 'yeah, bring it on! Let's see what the so-called best in the business is like alongside me!’

"You have to put yourself against the best. For these guys it's a 'bring it on' moment.”

Davidson added: “I’m fascinated to see what happens and I still wonder if Max is still niggled by the fact that Red Bull, as a collective, got rid of the person that gave Max his chance - Helmut Marko.

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"I sense there's upset there still in the team. Team Verstappen and Team Red Bull, there's disharmony and I can't work out why.”

Verstappen has been linked with McLaren in recent weeks

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff seemingly moved to end speculation that Verstappen could join the Silver Arrows in 2027 by reaffirming his desire to keep his current drivers Antonelli and George Russell.

“We don’t want to change things,” Wolff told Sky Sports F1 at the Austrian Grand Prix. “We’ve said that also to George, I think it’s a line-up that is good for us. I’m very happy with the two of them.”

A frustrating retirement caused by a Red Bull rear wing failure at the British Grand Prix has done little to quell speculation about Verstappen’s future.

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