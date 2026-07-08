Martin Brundle highlights valuable F1 lesson for Kimi Antonelli after Silverstone ‘heartbreak’

Martin Brundle shares his verdict on a "heartbreaking" race for F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli suffered disappointment at Silverstone
Antonelli suffered disappointment at Silverstone

Andrea Kimi Antonelli learned a harsh but valuable lesson during a "heartbreaking" British Grand Prix, according to ex-Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports co-commentator Martin Brundle. 

Championship leader Antonelli suffered the latest blow to his hopes of winning a maiden F1 world title this year after more reliability problems and a penalty denied him the chance of winning at Silverstone. 

Antonelli was catching race-leader Charles Leclerc with much fresher tyres in the final stint when one of his wheel shields became dislodged. The Italian teenager pitted twice for repairs and picked up a five-second time penalty for repeated track limits infringements as he struggled to keep his Mercedes on track.

Antonelli looked on course for the win at Silverstone
Antonelli looked on course for the win at Silverstone

Having crossed the line in ninth place under a safety car finish, Antonelli dropped out of the points and down to 15th in the final classification after his penalty was applied. 

Brundle reckons Antonelli should have been clearer when relaying the information about his car problems back to his Mercedes team. 

"It was heartbreaking for him, but another lesson learned as he did not give clear enough information on his way into the pits about his problems," Brundle wrote in his Sky Sports column.

"The team changed the easy and fast parts with a new nose and front wing, and fresh tyres, and sent him out, but the offending bodywork was still blocking his steering and he had to pit again two laps later.

"Kimi persevered and, still in 10th place with a potentially critical one point in his pocket, he found remarkable pace again and carried on.”

Martin Brundle at Silverstone
Martin Brundle at Silverstone
© XPB Images

The result means Antonelli is now just 25 points clear of Mercedes team-mate George Russell, and 32 ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes ultimately decided against attempting to overturn Antonelli’s track limits penalty after the race, but Brundle thinks a tweak to the rules is required to avoid a repeat happening in the future. 

"But with his issues he had been off the track five times and was given a five-second penalty for 'track limits'," Brundle continued. 

"That rule needs adjusting, track limit penalties are for when drivers gain a competitive advantage by cutting corners or running wide and so able to carry more speed. 

“They should not be applied when you're surviving a mechanical issue or getting out of the way."

Tags:

F1
Mercedes
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
George Russell
Ferrari
Martin Brundle highlights valuable F1 lesson for Kimi Antonelli after Silverstone ‘heartbreak’
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Why Fred Vasseur continues to dismiss Ferrari F1 title talk
Leclerc and Hamilton on the podium
F1 News
Verstappen crashes prompt FIA scrutiny into two F1 'Macarena' wings
Ferrari and Red Bull's rear wings are under scrutiny
F1 News
Max Verstappen told to be ‘ruthless and selfish' by fellow F1 champion
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Mercedes explain Kimi Antonelli's British GP race-ruining failure
Antonelli at Silverstone
F1 News
Ferrari to gain advantage from maiden Madrid F1 filming day this week
Hamilton takes sprint pole at Silverstone
F1 News
Norris wanted to replicate Schumacher’s controversial British GP win
Norris finished fourth at Silverstone

Latest News

F1 News
Brundle highlights valuable lesson for Antonelli after Silverstone ‘heartbreak’
24s ago
Antonelli suffered disappointment at Silverstone
F1 News
FIA consider engine plan to end F1 manufacturer 'control over B-teams'
27m ago
Ben Sulayem wants to bring back V8s
F1 News
Jeremy Clarkson shares amusing Max Verstappen story on F1 return
1h ago
Jeremy Clarkson attended the British GP at Silverstone
F1 News
Red Bull provides update on F1 engine ranking talks with FIA
2h ago
Verstappen at Silverstone
F1 News
Ferrari's 250 F1 victories: Which driver and circuit tops the Scuderia's win list?
3h ago
Leclerc celebrates Ferrari's 250th F1 win

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
How Lewis Hamilton’s £1.2m Richard Mille watch gets to him after F1 races
4h ago
Hamilton puts his Richard Mille watch on after the British Grand Prix
F1 News
Why Fred Vasseur continues to dismiss Ferrari F1 title talk
5h ago
Leclerc and Hamilton on the podium
F1 News
'Undriveable' - Lando Norris laments McLaren's lack of F1 upgrade progress
5h ago
Norris at Silverstone
F1 News
Verstappen crashes prompt FIA scrutiny into two F1 'Macarena' wings
6h ago
Ferrari and Red Bull's rear wings are under scrutiny
F1 News
Adrian Newey-designed £5 million Red Bull hypercar to debut at Goodwood
6h ago
Red Bull RB17