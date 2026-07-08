Revealed: How Lewis Hamilton’s £1.2m Richard Mille watch gets to him after F1 races

An interesting video has shed light on how Formula 1 drivers’ watches are handed over to them following races.

Video footage from Silverstone shared on social media revealed what takes place in the immediate aftermath of grands prix sessions to ensure watches are delivered to the drivers on time.

The video captured Lewis Hamilton’s physio Angela Cullen handing over the seven-time world champion’s Richard Mille watch - worth £1.2 million - at the end of the sprint race on Saturday.

Linda Boudabous with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Cullen is seen passing Hamilton’s watch over to Linda Boudabous, who is the F1 Master of Ceremonies and Special Operations Coordinator.

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Boudabous, who joined the FIA in October 2022, is tasked with ensuring the smooth handover of the valuable items to the drivers before TV interviews and photograph opportunities are conducted in parc ferme and on the podium.

Hamilton has worn Richard Mille watches since making his blockbuster switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season. The Swiss luxury watchmaker is a sponsor of Ferrari.

The 41-year-old Briton previously wore IWC timepieces during his Mercedes days.

Hamilton finished second in the sprint race before going on to take third in the British Grand Prix as Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc racked up the Italian outfit’s second victory of the 2026 F1 season.

The result, coupled with more reliability trouble for championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, has seen Hamilton cut the gap to the top of the drivers’ standings down to 32 points.

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"Congrats to Charles. He did a great job,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1 after Sunday’s race.

"All the magic that I had on Friday just disappeared through the weekend. I was just lacking front end. We massively under-egged it with the front wing and that's my fault and the engineering fault.”

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On a troubled-race, Hamilton added: "From my side, pretty bad from the get-go. I jumped the start, which I have done very few times in the 380-odd races that I've done

"And then just balance-wise, I noticed Charles went up on his balance, I think compared to qualifying, added more wing, and I felt the car was really oversteer with the diff settings that we had had.

“And so, I took out wing and then I had the biggest understeer at the beginning of the race. So, he just pulled away from me.

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"I just couldn't even turn the car until halfway kind of through that first stint, I managed to start turning the car a little bit better with some diff changes, but by then the gap was already huge. And then the five-second [penalty] at the stop, and then there's just one thing after the other.”