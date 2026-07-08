Revealed: How Lewis Hamilton’s £1.2m Richard Mille watch gets to him after F1 races

This is how Lewis Hamilton's £1.2 million Richard Mille watch gets to him after F1 races.

Hamilton puts his Richard Mille watch on after the British Grand Prix
Hamilton puts his Richard Mille watch on after the British Grand Prix

An interesting video has shed light on how Formula 1 drivers’ watches are handed over to them following races. 

Video footage from Silverstone shared on social media revealed what takes place in the immediate aftermath of grands prix sessions to ensure watches are delivered to the drivers on time. 

The video captured Lewis Hamilton’s physio Angela Cullen handing over the seven-time world champion’s Richard Mille watch - worth £1.2 million - at the end of the sprint race on Saturday.

Linda Boudabous with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Linda Boudabous with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Cullen is seen passing Hamilton’s watch over to Linda Boudabous, who is the F1 Master of Ceremonies and Special Operations Coordinator. 

Boudabous, who joined the FIA in October 2022, is tasked with ensuring the smooth handover of the valuable items to the drivers before TV interviews and photograph opportunities are conducted in parc ferme and on the podium. 

Hamilton has worn Richard Mille watches since making his blockbuster switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season. The Swiss luxury watchmaker is a sponsor of Ferrari. 

The 41-year-old Briton previously wore IWC timepieces during his Mercedes days. 

Hamilton finished second in the sprint race before going on to take third in the British Grand Prix as Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc racked up the Italian outfit’s second victory of the 2026 F1 season. 

The result, coupled with more reliability trouble for championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, has seen Hamilton cut the gap to the top of the drivers’ standings down to 32 points. 

"Congrats to Charles. He did a great job,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1 after Sunday’s race. 

"All the magic that I had on Friday just disappeared through the weekend. I was just lacking front end. We massively under-egged it with the front wing and that's my fault and the engineering fault.”

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

On a troubled-race, Hamilton added: "From my side, pretty bad from the get-go. I jumped the start, which I have done very few times in the 380-odd races that I've done

"And then just balance-wise, I noticed Charles went up on his balance, I think compared to qualifying, added more wing, and I felt the car was really oversteer with the diff settings that we had had.

“And so, I took out wing and then I had the biggest understeer at the beginning of the race. So, he just pulled away from me.

"I just couldn't even turn the car until halfway kind of through that first stint, I managed to start turning the car a little bit better with some diff changes, but by then the gap was already huge. And then the five-second [penalty] at the stop, and then there's just one thing after the other.”

Tags:

F1
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Revealed: How Lewis Hamilton’s £1.2m Richard Mille watch gets to him after F1 races
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Ferrari to gain advantage from maiden Madrid F1 filming day this week
Hamilton takes sprint pole at Silverstone
F1 News
Norris wanted to replicate Schumacher’s controversial British GP win
Norris finished fourth at Silverstone
F1 Feature
'I didn't become a bad driver' - How Charles Leclerc won again in F1
Leclerc celebrates his first F1 victory since 2024
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton explains error that led to costly jump start at British GP
Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix
F1 Feature
Silverstone F1 anti-climax highlights glaring Abu Dhabi 2021 injustice
The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ended in controversy
F1 News
Ferrari stands by decision to pit Hamilton before 'surprise' safety car finish
Hamilton congratulates Leclerc, despite the team losing a one-two result

Latest News

F1 News
How Lewis Hamilton’s £1.2m Richard Mille watch gets to him after F1 races
6s ago
Hamilton puts his Richard Mille watch on after the British Grand Prix
F1 News
Why Fred Vasseur continues to dismiss Ferrari F1 title talk
43m ago
Leclerc and Hamilton on the podium
F1 News
'Undriveable' - Lando Norris laments McLaren's lack of F1 upgrade progress
1h ago
Norris at Silverstone
F1 News
Verstappen crashes prompt FIA scrutiny into two F1 'Macarena' wings
1h ago
Ferrari and Red Bull's rear wings are under scrutiny
F1 News
Adrian Newey-designed £5 million Red Bull hypercar to debut at Goodwood
2h ago
Red Bull RB17

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen told to be ‘ruthless and selfish' by fellow F1 champion
2h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
'Concerning and frustrating' Carlos Sainz judges Williams' 'bad trend' evidenced at Silverstone
3h ago
Sainz at Silverstone
F1 News
Mercedes explain Kimi Antonelli's British GP race-ruining failure
19h ago
Antonelli at Silverstone
F1 News
Ferrari to gain advantage from maiden Madrid F1 filming day this week
20h ago
Hamilton takes sprint pole at Silverstone
F1 News
Red Bull boss defends decision to ignore Max Verstappen's British GP demand
21h ago
Verstappen at Silverstone