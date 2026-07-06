‘I didn’t become a bad driver’ - How Charles Leclerc cancelled the noise with bounce-back F1 win at British GP

Charles Leclerc shifted the recent negative narrative surrounding him as he returned to the top step of the Formula 1 podium at the British Grand Prix.

Coming into the weekend at Silverstone, much of the talk centred around Leclerc’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton’s resurgence. Many expected Hamilton, a record nine-time victor of the British Grand Prix, to lead Ferrari’s charge at his home race, particularly based on his recent form that had seen him rack up three straight podiums including a memorable win in Barcelona.

That appeared to be the case on Friday when Hamilton, a master around Silverstone, topped practice, SQ1, SQ2 and SQ3 on his way to beating Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli to pole position for the sprint race. Hamilton was unable to convert his pole into sprint victory and the momentum at Ferrari shifted heading into regular grand prix qualifying.

Leclerc took the lead with a brilliant start

It was during this session that Leclerc, who appeared to once again be on the backfoot, suddenly emerged as the faster Ferrari driver with an eye-catching performance to edge out Hamilton for a spot on the front row of the grid alongside Antonelli.

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Leclerc overtook pole-sitter Antonelli to snatch the lead at the start, and led the opening exchanges. The 28-year-old Monegasque remained in the lead following the pit stops and ultimately clinched his ninth career victory when the race ended behind the safety car after Max Verstappen’s late spin into the gravel at Stowe.

For Leclerc, this much-needed win was a long time in the making. It was his first since the 2024 United States Grand Prix and brought an end to a rough patch of form and several bad weekends that had fuelled criticism from his doubters.

“Finally!” a relieved Leclerc said over team radio after the race. "This one feels particularly good, even though I wished a bit of more normal ending, but, hard work paid off. Tough times never last, only tough people last!”

Speaking in the post-race press conference, Leclerc continued: “It means a lot. It means a lot because when things get tough, and that's literally the situation I've been in the last few races, obviously there's a lot of negativity around me in general, with narratives being created, and it's never a nice environment to work in.

“But to keep our head down and to keep working very hard and get the result that we got today, I'm super proud of the whole team that have been pushing me and helping me to find that feeling again with the car.

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“As I said, it's only a first step and I've got to prove that on multiple track layouts. But on such a track where confidence is key, I wouldn't have been able to do that without the feeling, and so that's really good.”

It was Leclerc's first British Grand Prix win

Leclerc got a large slice of fortune en route to his victory, with the late safety car saving him from a charging Antonelli on much fresher tyres. But Leclerc had put himself in a position to capitalise on any drama with his most convincing performance of the 2026 season.

Despite his bounce back win, Leclerc rejected the suggestion that recent negative noise had fuelled him to prove his critics wrong. Whether or not it acted as motivation, Leclerc successfully silenced those who questioned him.

“I don't know if it fuels me. Honestly, I think anybody that says that would lie. I think whenever there's so much negativity around, it's not something so nice to see. You try to cancel the noise as much as possible.

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“I try to not look at my phone and focus on what is relevant and in order to also have the right picture of the situation, because things are said and you go from hero to zero, from zero to hero, in like two days in this sport, and so it can influence then the way you see a situation.

“My job was really to just try and cancel that noise, to not look at anything, to not listen to anything. And I know that I didn't become a bad driver from one day to the other.”

Leclerc is congratulated by Ferrari president John Elkann

What changed for Leclerc?

Having struggled to match Hamilton in sprint qualifying and finishing nearly 10 seconds behind him in the sprint race, Leclerc noticed something in Ferrari’s data that prompted a change of approach.

Leclerc ultimately switched to Hamilton's set-up for the rest of the Silverstone weekend, and the decision paid dividends, helping him regain the qualifying “feeling” he had been lacking in Ferrari’s SF-26 for some time.

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“It was just a matter of finding that feeling with the car,” Leclerc explained. “These cars are very specific, are very different to the way we've been driving since we started racing, and so it takes a bit more time to get used to it.

“I was very strong for the first part of the season, then I lost a bit of feeling with the car. We changed quite a few things with the car and it took a bit more time than what I had wished to get back to the level I wanted.

“On top of that, we've had some issues on the Sunday that cost me quite a lot of points. So altogether, it wasn't a nice situation to be in, but I'm very happy to get out of this situation in this way. However, as I said, it's still the beginning. It's only one race and I must not get carried away thinking that the war is over.

“The battle with this car has been quite a lot recently and I cannot take it for granted that now it's behind me. So, I'll keep working and try to get that feeling more often going ahead.”

A set-up change proved key for Leclerc's weekend

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Leclerc stressed his renewed confidence has come about through “small details that just fit my driving a little bit better in a particular phase of the corner.”

“It's just a few things that I saw on the data on Friday night and I was like, "OK, that might be things that just don't fit with my driving style,” he added. “We changed those few things from sprint race to qualifying and that was a lot better.

“I was very proud of the work we've done to see that because I think this kind of change is not really so black and white. You just don't look at data and say, "My God, OK, this is what we need to change."

“It's intuition mixed with feeling. Then we went for it and it was actually a very successful direction for me. I was very happy.”

Asked if Ferrari’s performance gives him belief that he will be able to fight for the win once more at the Belgian Grand Prix in two weeks’ time, Leclerc replied: “Personally, I don't really focus on that.

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“I think where I'll be focusing on is just to try and get that feeling again in the car. If I have that feeling in the car, I'm confident that I will extract the maximum out of this car. If I don't, then it might be more tricky.

“Of course, we are pushing extremely hard as a team in order to fight and challenge Mercedes. We were expecting a very difficult weekend here in Silverstone. I think prior to this weekend, we were expecting even more of a difficult weekend in Spa.

“Considering we obviously won today, maybe we are a bit closer than what we initially thought. But it's still to be proven, and for that we also need to understand why was it an outstandingly good weekend compared to our expectations. So, we'll focus on all that.

“But personally, I won't be focusing on just winning because that will be the wrong approach. I'll just focus on the process in order to get the best feeling and to maximise this car.”

Leclerc silenced his critics with his victory

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