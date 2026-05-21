“You’re going to be shocked”: Driving warning issued amid wet Canada F1 forecast

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly has warned fellow Formula 1 drivers that they “are going to be shocked” if the Canadian Grand Prix is wet, following a recent rain tyre test he did.

During the break between the Miami Grand Prix and this weekend’s round in Montreal, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly took part in a two-day wet tyre test with Pirelli at Magny-Cours.

So far, there has been limited wet running in the new-generation cars, while organisers brought forward the Miami Grand Prix start time to avoid the worst of the poor weather.

The Miami GP was brought forward to avoid heavy rain

This weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix also has rain in the forecast for Sunday, which would mark the first wet race for these new cars.

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Drivers have already voiced concerns about how the new cars will behave in wet conditions.

“I’m glad I’ve done those two days”

Gasly’s first shakedown of the new Alpine came at a wet Silverstone in late January, which is an experience he says “will stay with me forever”.

Asked about the Magny-Cours wet tyre test on Thursday, he said: “You guys are going to be shocked.

“I’m glad I’ve done these two days. It’s going to be interesting for you guys.

“I mean, I’ve had Silverstone, 21 January, which was memorable and I think will stay with me forever. But Magny-Cours was also something.”

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When pressed on why the new cars are tricky in the wet, he replied: “You don’t want me to answer that question.”

Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 2026 Miami F1 © Dunbar / XPB Images

“Great momentum” behind Alpine coming to Canada

The Miami Grand Prix proved to be a positive weekend for Alpine, with both cars in Q3 and bagging top eight results in both races.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s race in Canada, Gasly said:n“So, we’ve had good learnings from Miami, and I think we are coming here with more answers.

“Still some things to try in FP1 to fully understand the stuff we’ve put on the car at the last race.

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“But I’m confident we’ve made the step forward we needed.

“And generally, I think the pace was good in Miami.

“We’ve seen both cars in Q3, we finished P8 in the sprint, Franco [Colapinto] managed to finish P7 in the race.

“I think there is a great momentum happening, and we’ve just got to keep pushing and still try to get even more out of ourselves.”