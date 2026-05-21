“You’re going to be shocked”: Driving warning issued amid wet Canada F1 forecast

Pierre Gasly has issued a warning to fellow F1 drivers about a potential wet race in Canada

Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 2026 Miami GP
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 2026 Miami GP
© XPB Images
Add as a preferred source

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly has warned fellow Formula 1 drivers that they “are going to be shocked” if the Canadian Grand Prix is wet, following a recent rain tyre test he did.

During the break between the Miami Grand Prix and this weekend’s round in Montreal, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly took part in a two-day wet tyre test with Pirelli at Magny-Cours.

So far, there has been limited wet running in the new-generation cars, while organisers brought forward the Miami Grand Prix start time to avoid the worst of the poor weather.

The Miami GP was brought forward to avoid heavy rain
The Miami GP was brought forward to avoid heavy rain

This weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix also has rain in the forecast for Sunday, which would mark the first wet race for these new cars.

Drivers have already voiced concerns about how the new cars will behave in wet conditions.

“I’m glad I’ve done those two days”

Gasly’s first shakedown of the new Alpine came at a wet Silverstone in late January, which is an experience he says “will stay with me forever”.

Asked about the Magny-Cours wet tyre test on Thursday, he said: “You guys are going to be shocked.

“I’m glad I’ve done these two days. It’s going to be interesting for you guys.

“I mean, I’ve had Silverstone, 21 January, which was memorable and I think will stay with me forever. But Magny-Cours was also something.”

When pressed on why the new cars are tricky in the wet, he replied: “You don’t want me to answer that question.”

Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 2026 Miami F1
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 2026 Miami F1
© Dunbar / XPB Images

“Great momentum” behind Alpine coming to Canada

The Miami Grand Prix proved to be a positive weekend for Alpine, with both cars in Q3 and bagging top eight results in both races.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s race in Canada, Gasly said:n“So, we’ve had good learnings from Miami, and I think we are coming here with more answers.

“Still some things to try in FP1 to fully understand the stuff we’ve put on the car at the last race.

“But I’m confident we’ve made the step forward we needed.

“And generally, I think the pace was good in Miami.

“We’ve seen both cars in Q3, we finished P8 in the sprint, Franco [Colapinto] managed to finish P7 in the race.

“I think there is a great momentum happening, and we’ve just got to keep pushing and still try to get even more out of ourselves.”

In this article

“You’re going to be shocked”: Driving warning issued amid wet Canada F1 forecast
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

F1 Feature
The intriguing F1 2026 battle that’s going under the radar
14/05/26
Colapinto scored his best result in F1 in Miami
F1 News
Liam Lawson explains cause of “scary” Pierre Gasly Miami F1 flip
03/05/26
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 2026 Miami F1
F1 News
Franco Colapinto "not happy" after Ollie Bearman's Japanese GP F1 crash reaction
30/04/26
All smiles before Franco Colapinto and Ollie Bearman tangled in Japan
F1 News
McLaren takes aim at Mercedes-Alpine links in fresh A/B team warning
23/04/26
Brown has continually raised concerns about A/B teams in F1
F1 News
Ollie Bearman brands Franco Colapinto move "unacceptable" after crash
16/04/26
Bearman has scolded Colapinto
F1 News
Pierre Gasly’s bold aims highlight Alpine’s stunning F1 rebound
04/04/26
Gasly, Alpine, Japan, F1, 2026

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox